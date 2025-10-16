I've Had Terrible Luck With Cars! What Should I Buy?

Tim is from Chicago and has owned a variety of vehicles, but has had bad luck with all of them. He needs something comfortable for a family of four, but not too big and with stress-free ownership. With a budget up to $35,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario:

The time has come for a new car. I have a wife and two boys, 10 and 5. Most of the cars in my life have been used and eventually things go horribly wrong with them. I've owned, in order, a 1987 Plymouth Reliant K, a 1989 Honda Civic DX, a 1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R (my favorite car that I've owned), a 1996 Subaru Legacy, a 2003 Ford Focus hatchback SVT, a 2006 Scion Xa, a 2013 Chevy Volt, and now I drive a 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman S. Our other current family car is a 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L. I don't drive much for work (mostly commuter train), but our family lives over 4 hours away so we take long car trips often to visit. I need another car that can fit my family in comfortably on long trips and is safe. We have a medium size dog too, but we try to leave her behind on long trips. I love manuals but my wife doesn't know how to drive them, and it's made things difficult in the past, so I need a car with an automatic. We don't want another van and an SUV is not preferred. Aside from the Odyssey, the only new car that we've owned is the Volt and that was a lease. All of the other cars were used and most I had to get rid of because they had numerous, expensive repairs that were needed all at the same time, worth way more then the value of the car, or they had a catastrophic failure of some sort. The Volt was great but wasn't worth buying out the lease. I'm not opposed to an electric car again. It just needs to have enough range to drive 300+ miles. I really want something stress free this time around, and have a budget up to $35,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $35,000

Location: Chicago, IL

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Room for the family, reliable

Doesn't want: Something too big or expensive to maintain