These Would Be The Most Heartbreaking Car Brands To See Taken Over By Private Equity, According To Our Readers

All the way back in 2007, Cerberus Capital Management (along with a group of other investors) bought Chrysler. And while most of you are probably old enough to remember how terribly that private equity takeover went, something tells me even readers who weren't yet born in 2007 could guess it ended badly. After all, if there's one lesson we've learned since then, it's that private equity takeovers tend to be disastrous for the companies they control. OK, we've probably learned a few other lessons since 2007, too, but "private equity bad" is still a pretty important one (and probably more relevant to this post than "dating someone with BPD never goes well.")

So when news broke that Polaris had sold Indian Motorcycles to private equity, the general reaction was, "Well, that's probably the end of Indian making anything cool I'd want to ride." It also got us thinking about private equity takeovers of other brands. Sure, taking control of an entire automaker requires some serious cash, but if it happened once, it could happen again. Which led us to ask all of you what automotive brands would break your hearts the most to see sold to private equity.

On some level, the answer is "all of them," but it never hurts to get a little more specific. Let's take a look at the automakers you said top the list of brands you really, really don't want to see get involved with private equity.