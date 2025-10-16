These Would Be The Most Heartbreaking Car Brands To See Taken Over By Private Equity, According To Our Readers
All the way back in 2007, Cerberus Capital Management (along with a group of other investors) bought Chrysler. And while most of you are probably old enough to remember how terribly that private equity takeover went, something tells me even readers who weren't yet born in 2007 could guess it ended badly. After all, if there's one lesson we've learned since then, it's that private equity takeovers tend to be disastrous for the companies they control. OK, we've probably learned a few other lessons since 2007, too, but "private equity bad" is still a pretty important one (and probably more relevant to this post than "dating someone with BPD never goes well.")
So when news broke that Polaris had sold Indian Motorcycles to private equity, the general reaction was, "Well, that's probably the end of Indian making anything cool I'd want to ride." It also got us thinking about private equity takeovers of other brands. Sure, taking control of an entire automaker requires some serious cash, but if it happened once, it could happen again. Which led us to ask all of you what automotive brands would break your hearts the most to see sold to private equity.
On some level, the answer is "all of them," but it never hurts to get a little more specific. Let's take a look at the automakers you said top the list of brands you really, really don't want to see get involved with private equity.
Lotus
Lotus. I see that ownership in Lotus got very scattered in 2025 with Geely now as the majority owner and other smaller firms holding onto bits and pieces. But given the rather spotty history of Lotus ownership, and the nearly constant annual "will they/won't they" survival bets, it's easy to imagine Geely casting Lotus off into the abyss of private equity. And part of what makes Lotus unique is the kit car build – engines from one company, electronics from another, interior trim from yet someone else, etc. But somehow, they make it work, keep it light, and keeps it fun. Private equity would sell the whole thing, walk away, and watch it die.
Suggested by: Xavier96
Mazda
I agree that Mazda (or perhaps Subaru) would be the biggest loss, at least to us enthusiasts.
Suggested by: Joe Stricker
Citroen
Somehow the thought of Citroen getting bought out by a Saudi-backed PIF and told immediately to stop making quirky weird cars would be a bummer.
Suggested by: Alf Enthusiast
Honda
Honda... they've always been a sweet spot for me, even if I don't like some of their decisions more recently.
Suggested by: cintocrunch1
TVR
It would be sad but also funny to watch a private equity firm try to do their thing with, say, [TVR],.
Sad because I'd hate for a quirky and fun brand like TVR go away (again), but it would also be funny watching a finance bro say "Okay, let's saddle this company with debt, strip it for parts, then sell the shell that's really nothing but the name!!!" Only to have the rest of the company reply "Yeah, okay. So normal Tueaday then?"
Suggested by: Stillnotatony
Rivian
Rivian. They need a cash infusion but I'd hate to see them be forced to give up the culture that makes their trucks unique.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Lucid
Rivian and Lucid would probably be the ones I choose. It's great to see a full on EV brand that isn't as ugly (and boring) as Tesla.
Suggested by: Mustangmania
Buick
Buick. Granted, PEs are unlikely to be able to takeover GM. But in a world they could takeover Buick, that would break my heart. Other brands would be Mini and Ineos.
Suggested by: fse