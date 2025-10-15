Portland's Trump-Protesting Emergency World Naked Bike Ride Had More Than 1,000 Participants, But Sadly Not Everyone Was Actually Naked

For some reason, a lot of people really don't like the fact that Trump keeps doing everything in his power to turn the military against our own people. And while there have been plenty of normal protests, some of the folks in Portland decided to do things a little differently and held what was billed as an emergency naked bike ride on Sunday in protest. Despite the cold temperatures, Oregon's Register-Guard reports more than 1,000 people showed up for the two-wheel protest, although not everyone fully committed to the "naked" part of the emergency naked bike ride.

In defense of the people who didn't go completely nude, the weather on Sunday wasn't exactly warm and balmy. After all, we're talking about Portland, Oregon, in October here. Instead, the Associated Press reports it was in the mid-50s and rainy. Even without the rain, it probably still would have been a litte too chilly to ride naked, but throw add the rain into the mix, and naked bodies get way colder way faster. If I remember "Man Vs. Wild" correctly, being wet makes you lose body heat something like 25 times faster than you would if you were dry. Plus, you'd be sticking your bare crotch on a bike seat, which couldn't possibly be comfortable.

Still, riding bikes is fun, and it certainly doesn't help that a less-than-conventional protest helps highlight how patently ridiculous it is for Republicans to claim Portland is literally being burned to the ground by hardened Antifa supersoldiers. Will more serious actions be necessary in the future, assuming Trump and other Republicans continue to make up fake excuses to send troops into U.S. cities? Of course. But it also isn't like the organizers of the emergency naked bike ride thought their protest would magically fix everything overnight. It's just one part of a larger strategy of resistance.