Before The Air, Lucid Was Building Formula E Hardware

Start-up companies like Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid were supposed to have key advantages over legacy automakers, but that hasn't stopped some of the new EV makers from following old-school strategies. Take Lucid, for example: The company was following the ol' "race on Sunday, sell on Monday" strategy that brings F1 technology to street-legal Ferraris.

As an EV maker, Lucid turned to a more appropriate venue: Formula E, the FIA's racing series for all-electric open-wheel cars — and, in the opinion of our Bradley Brownell, the best racing on the planet. The series kicked off its first season in 2014, and when it was time for a next-gen racer in 2019, Lucid — through its Atieva technology division — was chosen to provide the battery packs.

The packs were "conceptualized, designed, tested, and manufactured by Atieva at its Silicon Valley headquarters," according to Atieva, and they marked a major breakthrough for Formula E racing. The battery-pack in the first-gen racers only had enough capacity to power cars for about half a race, meaning drivers were forced to pit for battery swaps. Atieva's pack, however, had enough juice to last a whole race while also delivering more power. Even better, the new setup was the same size and weight as the old one, although with a different shape. Atieva designed its new battery pack specifically to fit within the race cars' aerodynamic bodies.