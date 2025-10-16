Hitchhiking Is Legal In More States Than You Might Expect

When's the last time you saw someone on the side of the road, thumb hoisted in the air, waiting for a ride from a stranger? The practice of hitchhiking has significantly declined since its heyday in the 1970s, when teenage hippies bummed rides across the U.S. to spread peace, love, and cigarettes.

It could be the recent rise in true crime podcasts, the security promises of third-party services like Uber and Lyft (which might themselves be shadier than they seem), the physical risks of stopping on the highway, or a host of other reasons which have earned hitchhiking a reputation for being both dangerous and illegal, and these days you hardly ever see anyone looking to catch a free ride.

Most states have (often vague) legal parameters on hitchhiking; typical language includes "no person may stand within the roadway of a highway ... for the purpose of soliciting a ride" (Vermont) or "No person shall stand on a highway for the purpose of soliciting a ride" (Idaho). But what about soliciting from the side of the road? Even in states that have seemingly stricter "anti-hitchhiking laws," there's still some ambiguity — take Nevada, for example. Its state code prohibits pedestrians from walking "along and upon an adjacent highway" when sidewalks are provided, and separately says "a person shall not stand in a highway to solicit a ride." So technically, you might still be able to solicit a ride from the side of a highway without a sidewalk. No wonder hitchhiking seems like a legal gray area.