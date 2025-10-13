This Yamaha Three-Wheeled Prototype Might Actually Go Into Production

Three-wheeled vehicles are the perfect compromise between proper cars and motorcycles. Well, that's my opinion anyway. I'm a big fan of the Polaris Slingshot, an autocycle that allows rough-and-ready, open-air motoring without some of the challenges that two-wheelers present (you have to wear a helmet in most states, but only need a motorcycle license in Massachusetts). Now it looks like Yamaha might be jumping in on the action for real, as it announced that it would bring an evolution of its Tricera autocycle concept — first shown in 2023 — to the Japan Mobility Show at the end of the month.

From Yamaha's press release:

The TRICERA proto is a working prototype using a three-wheel steering system...that delivers both stimulating cornering performance and a new steering sensation-one that makes learning to master it enjoyable in itself. Focusing on the quick cornering response and mid-corner driver connection typical of all-wheel steering vehicles, the turning control system has been tuned with a human research perspective to maximize driver fun and achieve a new level of driver-machine unity.

That's about all the detail that Yamaha dispensed on the vehicle, which was already known to be propelled by electricity. Comparing the 2023 images with what Yamaha has now released, we can see how the Tricera concept has transitioned to the prototype stage.