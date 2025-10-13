This Yamaha Three-Wheeled Prototype Might Actually Go Into Production
Three-wheeled vehicles are the perfect compromise between proper cars and motorcycles. Well, that's my opinion anyway. I'm a big fan of the Polaris Slingshot, an autocycle that allows rough-and-ready, open-air motoring without some of the challenges that two-wheelers present (you have to wear a helmet in most states, but only need a motorcycle license in Massachusetts). Now it looks like Yamaha might be jumping in on the action for real, as it announced that it would bring an evolution of its Tricera autocycle concept — first shown in 2023 — to the Japan Mobility Show at the end of the month.
From Yamaha's press release:
The TRICERA proto is a working prototype using a three-wheel steering system...that delivers both stimulating cornering performance and a new steering sensation-one that makes learning to master it enjoyable in itself. Focusing on the quick cornering response and mid-corner driver connection typical of all-wheel steering vehicles, the turning control system has been tuned with a human research perspective to maximize driver fun and achieve a new level of driver-machine unity.
That's about all the detail that Yamaha dispensed on the vehicle, which was already known to be propelled by electricity. Comparing the 2023 images with what Yamaha has now released, we can see how the Tricera concept has transitioned to the prototype stage.
Not massively different, maybe more luxe
The 2025 Tricera iteration evinces a few notable changes from the 2023 version. A black-and-gray color scheme has been replaced with dark red, black, and brown. Small windscreens have been added, as have side-view mirrors, both potential indications that Yamaha is at least thinking about the practicalities of production. The side panels also appeared to have been lowered, presumably to make getting in and out of the Tricera easier. And the interior has been upgraded from 2023's fairly austere treatment. Yamaha has put quilted seats in the prototype and included cut-outs to accommodate a harness system.
The upshot is that the Tricera now comes off as rather more luxurious than spaceship-y, suggesting that Yamaha might want to offer an autocycle to compete with the likes of the Slingshot that is a little better appointed in terms of creature comforts. A freeway-touring three-wheeler rather than a sport bike, let's say. Of course, we don't know if this thing is ever actually going to make it to market. But Yamaha appears to be taking the idea seriously enough to keep showing the Tricera to gauge support and solicit feedback.
Production yes or production no?
We'll have to wait and see if an electric autocycle from Yamaha makes sense in the coming years. The market is currently a tricky one to navigate, if Polaris' travails are any indication: the company's Q2 earnings were down 6% year on year, amid what PowerSports Business described as "headwinds" for the industry.
Nevertheless, autocycles are an appealing alternative to two-wheelers, especially for older riders or for folks who just want to do a bit of touring in an open vehicle without all the demands presented by motorcycles. (Not everyone is a fan, however.)
Plus, Yamaha had the right idea when it rolled out the Tricera concept a few years ago:
Modern mobility is shifting toward automated driving, but that is precisely why Yamaha Motor is going back to basics and exploring the Kando [A Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value] that is created when a person is at the controls."
Right on! That's exactly how I've felt behind the wheel of an autocycle when I've had the visceral pleasure of driving one.