Gene Simmons Crashed His Lincoln Navigator On PCH, And His Wife Blames His Aversion To Drinking Water

As for what caused him to pass out, Tweed told NBC4, doctors recently changed the medications he was taking, so that may have been a contributing factor. But she also told the news outlet that Simmons likely needed to drink more water. Because he always needs to drink more water. Because he really doesn't like drinking water. I guess after decades of shouting at the devil and tumbling dice, drinking plain old water doesn't feel quite as exciting as pounding a fifth of tequila.

And you know what, Gene? I get it. Things with flavor taste better than things without flavor. But you've got to hydrate somehow, and as much as you may want coffee and Red Bull to do the job, you can't always get what you want. Plus, neither one of us is nearly as young as we used to be. You've got to start drinking more water, man. Maybe seltzer is more your speed? The cheap stuff sucks, but Spindrift is great. And I know you've got Spindrift money. Or maybe cold stuff isn't your style, and you prefer the hot stuff, especially at night. That's fine. There are plenty of caffeine-free teas to get into, which aren't technically water, but at least they have flavor and won't dehydrate you.

But clearly you can't keep living this way. No one got seriously hurt this time around, but what about the next time? I also imagine you want to make it to your 80s, and if you think that's going to happen without drinking more water, dream on.