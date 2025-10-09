I'm Updating My Old Corolla To Something More Modern! What Car Should I Buy?
Ben lives in Miami and is entering a new stage in life. He was recently married and is expecting a kiddo soon. While he still likes his 2007 Corolla, he understands it's time for something more modern that can handle family duty. With a budget of up to $25,000, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario:
I've enjoyed reading this column over the years but as I have driven a 2007 Toyota Corolla since it was new, I've been out of the car shopping game as a participant for about 14 years. I recently got married and now we have our first child on the way, so would like something with more space and up to date safety features.
I've been spoiled by the reliability of that old ugly workhorse, and would like something that I can depend on. My wife leases her cars, so we plan to buy and keep mine to drive for as long as possible, while my wife gets a new "nice car" every three years.
It will be a daily driver, but I have a relatively short commute (7 miles) and the garages at both my home and my office have free EV charging stations, so I love the idea of a plug-in hybrid.
I've been looking at compact SUV/Crossover styles, as it will give us space for all the baby stuff (there's so much stuff!) but not be so big that city driving and parking is a problem.
Safety, reliability, and fuel economy are my priorities – in that order. My budget is up to $25,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $25,000
Location: Miami, FL
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Reliable, family friendly, modern features
Doesn't want: Something too big
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Don't Go Half Way
Congratulations on both the marriage and the growing family! While the trusty Toyota got you this far, you certainly got your money's worth, and it's time for an upgrade. With a short commute and easy access to chargers, I can see why you would be considering a plug-in. However, the available PHEVs at the sub $25,000 price point are going to be very used, with some miles on them. I would strongly suggest making the leap to a fully electric vehicle.
Despite the loss of the tax credits, there are still plenty of fantastic deals to be had in the pre-owned EV market. And due to their lower complexity EVs, on average, are proving to be even more reliable than their gas powered counterparts. Also, because EVs are packaged more efficiently with the batteries in the floor, they are often roomier than ICE cars of a similar size. So you can fit rear-facing car seats, strollers, and other gear a bit easier. There aren't a lot of wrong answers for EVs, but some are easier to come by than others in that low-$20,000 range. I would suggest the Ford Mustang Mach-E as inventory is plentiful, and you can find low-mile examples like this one that still has plenty of warranty remaining.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Almost there
Ben, I think Tom's on the right track here. With such a short commute and such copious charging options, you don't need a plug-in hybrid — you need a full-bore EV. The Mach-E isn't a bad pick, but you'll spend your whole commute stuck behind people who suddenly start doing the speed limit because they think you're a cop. You need something just slightly different: A Hyundai Ioniq 5.
I've driven the Ioniq 5's platform-mate, the Kia EV6, and it's a fantastic little crossover. The Ioniq adds those neat retro looks to the platform, and gives you something that almost looks like a hatchback until you see it with any sense of scale. Then you're reminded me it's a crossover, exactly what you're looking for.
The Ioniq, being a modern Hyundai, has all the safety accoutrements your heart could desire. It'll get you around Miami just fine, and without spending a dime on gas. Here's one within your budget, but there are plenty to pick from under $25,000 — find a color you like, and have fun.
Expert 3: Collin Woodard - You get a nice car, too
Ben, I have so many questions. Why is your budget so low when your wife spends, what, $10,000 a year leasing her cars? How did you look at a seven-mile commute with free charging both at work and at home and decide that meant a plug-in hybrid, not an EV? Do you really think your 2007 Corolla is only 14 years old, or did Tom dig deep into the WCSYB archives for this one?
Either way, if you're going to keep this car for at least the next "14 years," while your wife gets a new car every three years, I say let's get you something nice. Something you'll enjoy driving as much as possible, even if it's also your family's Baby Car. Sure, there are plenty of smaller crossovers you could buy for $25,000, but remember, this kid is only going to be a baby for a couple years. So I say buy a BMW i4 instead.
Thanks to the magic of EV depreciation, you can get this 65,000-mile 2022 BMW i4 without blowing your budget, and while driving in Miami sucks, it should still be quiet, comfortable and relaxing on your commute, while also still being pretty fun to drive in the rare moments you find a corner or a little room to floor it. And yeah, you'll have to charge it on road trips, but you'll have a baby with you. You'll be stopping all the time on road trips anyway.
Now, I'm sure you're thinking, "But Collin, how am I supposed to fit all that baby stuff into a luxury electric sport sedan? When you have a baby, you need a crossover." Which is true to a certain extent, but the i4 doesn't have a traditional trunk — it has a liftgate and is basically a hatchback. In other words, there's so much room back there for all the baby stuff. You've been driving a Corolla for far too long. Treat yourself to something something nice.
Expert 4: Logan K. Carter - The fun, frugal, and safe plug-in crossover your child wants you to have
Hey Ben, congratulations on your recent marriage and impending offspring! It sounds like you've paid your dues by being a sensible Corolla owner for the past 18 years, so I think you've earned something fun, but that also prioritizes safety and fuel efficiency. The Mini Cooper S E Countryman All4 is the perfect plug-in hybrid small crossover that will achieve your short commute on electric power only while remaining spacious enough for baby gear, and compact enough for city driving. Plus, it receives high crash safety scores in IIHS testing, so your family will be kept safe.
This particular car is toward the top of your price range, but it has lots of great features including all-wheel-drive, automatic emergency braking, automated cruise control, Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, an opening panoramic sunroof, and rear seat air vents to keep your baby cool in Miami's scorching summers. Since it's sold at CarMax, you can have the car shipped to you, and you can add an extended warranty to your purchase to cover any possible repairs, but Mini's reliability reputation has vastly improved with this generation of powertrains.
Since you read Jalopnik, it's likely that you take joy from the act of driving, and the Countryman PHEV is one of the more fun-to-drive choices in the small crossover category, too. Its powertrain is rated for 12 miles of EV-only driving, and it produces a fun 221 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque that'll get you from 0-to-60 in under 6 seconds. I hear it's extremely beneficial to expose children to cornering g-forces early, so this is definitely the car for you. Best of luck out there!