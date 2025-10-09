I'm Updating My Old Corolla To Something More Modern! What Car Should I Buy?

Ben lives in Miami and is entering a new stage in life. He was recently married and is expecting a kiddo soon. While he still likes his 2007 Corolla, he understands it's time for something more modern that can handle family duty. With a budget of up to $25,000, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars.)

Here is the scenario:

I've enjoyed reading this column over the years but as I have driven a 2007 Toyota Corolla since it was new, I've been out of the car shopping game as a participant for about 14 years. I recently got married and now we have our first child on the way, so would like something with more space and up to date safety features. I've been spoiled by the reliability of that old ugly workhorse, and would like something that I can depend on. My wife leases her cars, so we plan to buy and keep mine to drive for as long as possible, while my wife gets a new "nice car" every three years. It will be a daily driver, but I have a relatively short commute (7 miles) and the garages at both my home and my office have free EV charging stations, so I love the idea of a plug-in hybrid. I've been looking at compact SUV/Crossover styles, as it will give us space for all the baby stuff (there's so much stuff!) but not be so big that city driving and parking is a problem. Safety, reliability, and fuel economy are my priorities – in that order. My budget is up to $25,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $25,000

Location: Miami, FL

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Reliable, family friendly, modern features

Doesn't want: Something too big