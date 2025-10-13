The Reason You Can't Buy Toyota's HiAce Cargo Van In America

The HiAce is a line of Toyota vans which can be configured either as passenger or cargo vehicles. You can expect anywhere from a 2.5L diesel up to a 3.5L gas-powered engine and a range of configurations depending on where you are in the world. According to Toyota, between 1967 and 2019, more that 6.24 million HiAce vans had been sold across several continents. Sounds great, so why can't you buy one in the U.S.?

There are likely a few reasons the Japanese automaker hasn't pursued the North American market with its HiAce. First, Toyota did introduce a van in the 1980's, and discontinued it. Despite outselling its rivals Mitsubishi and Nissan at the time, the market began shifting toward minivans. So, the automaker opted to push the Previa in 1991, which was larger and a better fit with U.S. tastes at the time.

In addition, believe it or not, van competition is fierce in the states, with the market held tightly by the likes of Ford and Ram, among others. Toyota would have to invest a significant amount of resources to try break into the U.S. market, with no guarantee of success. This would make the move a riskier business proposition than focusing their HiAce efforts elsewhere in the world. Lastly, North America has had an import tariff specifically targeting commercial vans since 1963, and some automotive enthusiasts are declaring "It's time for the Chicken Tax to die." The Chicken Tax is a 25% tariff on some vehicle types, including imported vans. This tariff essentially removes Toyota's ability to be competitive against Ford and Ram.