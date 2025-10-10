1,300-Car Collection Owned By One Charitable Alabama Man Is Going Up For No-Reserve Auction, With The First Batch Of Cars Now Live
Have you ever tried to sell an enthusiast car? It's a hellscape out there on Facebook Marketplace, full of lowball offers and no-show buyers. But one man, Greg Rusk, tried to make it better the only way he knew how: overpaying local Alabama enthusiasts for their neat cars, simply to ensure they'd have the cash to go buy the next cool thing. Rusk collected 1,300 cars through that method, and now they're all headed to auction with no reserve.
Those 1,300 cars make up the Generous Collection, named for Rusk's generosity in his offers to sellers. Rusk apparently does just fine for himself as the owner of cardboard-box-maker Rusken Packaging, and he wanted to spread his wealth around to his fellow enthusiasts by offering too much for the cars he found for sale in Alabama. From Audi TTs to V8-swapped RX-7s to 30th Anniversary Z28 Camaros, the Generous Collection has a little bit of everything.
Giving wealth back to the community
If you've ever wondered why Bond-villain types like Bezos and Musk are so ultra wealthy, it's because they're hoarding their wealth for themselves instead of giving their cash away to those who could use the help and thus, never reaching the heights of the Forbes lists. That same spirit is why these 1,300 cars are headed to Hagerty's auction without a reserve. The idea is that anyone can place a bid, and someone might even score themselves a surprisingly good car deal.
So far, 119 cars from the Generous Collection have hit Hagerty's online auction block. Another 81 are expected to come up this month, with the remaining 1,200 to follow later at some unspecified time. The cars range across all makes and models and levels of condition, from mint Mercedes to problem-laden Pontiacs, but they all share one thing: Greg Rusk's spirit of generosity and commitment to doing something good to help out a local car community.