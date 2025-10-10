1,300-Car Collection Owned By One Charitable Alabama Man Is Going Up For No-Reserve Auction, With The First Batch Of Cars Now Live

Have you ever tried to sell an enthusiast car? It's a hellscape out there on Facebook Marketplace, full of lowball offers and no-show buyers. But one man, Greg Rusk, tried to make it better the only way he knew how: overpaying local Alabama enthusiasts for their neat cars, simply to ensure they'd have the cash to go buy the next cool thing. Rusk collected 1,300 cars through that method, and now they're all headed to auction with no reserve.

Those 1,300 cars make up the Generous Collection, named for Rusk's generosity in his offers to sellers. Rusk apparently does just fine for himself as the owner of cardboard-box-maker Rusken Packaging, and he wanted to spread his wealth around to his fellow enthusiasts by offering too much for the cars he found for sale in Alabama. From Audi TTs to V8-swapped RX-7s to 30th Anniversary Z28 Camaros, the Generous Collection has a little bit of everything.