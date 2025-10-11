Inside Amsterdam's Curious World Of Microcars

It's challenging to imagine roadways without one-ton pickups, or three-row SUVs, but they do exist ... just not in America. There are, in fact, cities across the globe with a healthy number of microcars. Americans can't access these vehicles because U.S. regulators see minicars as the enemy due to inflexible and obtuse safety regulations designed to push massive cars to consumers. Also, stateside drivers have less need for smaller vehicles as space on the road is plentiful, which can't be said for some European and Asian countries.

The Netherlands, famous for its culture of bicyclists (the number of bikes is higher than people), has transformed an ancient medieval road infrastructure into something that prioritizes human-powered vehicles over cars in many instances. So it's ironic that Amsterdam cyclists and pedestrians find themselves sharing the same space with cars, albeit tiny ones. But it's for a good reason.

The Canta is a Dutch-made microcar often seen on the streets of Amsterdam, with room enough for just two people. At only 44 inches wide, it can squeeze into places a normal-sized car could only dream about — perfect for a crowded city where cars have trouble parking. There are several different types of microcars available, but the Canta is currently the only one considered a mobility aid. Because of that, you aren't required to be licensed to use a Canta. Because the Canta isn't classified the same as a car, it can travel the countless cycling pathways and even sidewalks throughout the country. But you won't be setting any speed records, as this microcar tops out at around 28 miles per hour.