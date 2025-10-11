Yes, The Bugatti Veyron Really Has 16 Oil Drain Plugs
The outstanding Bugatti Veyron is all about the numbers. It has an 8.0-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers and 10 radiators. That monster of a 16-cylinder engine sends upward of 1,000 horsepower to all four wheels using a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That's enough power to push the car from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and give it a thrilling 253 mph top speed. While the Veyron is no longer in production, the cost to buy one new in 2008 was $1.7 million, and used models now typically cost more than $2 million. Prices can climb even higher if you crave custom gear — like these milled aluminum body panels that cost more than the Veyron itself.
Naturally, the maintenance costs of a million-dollar hypercar are enough to give the uninitiated a mild cardiac event. A single headlight assembly for the Veyron Sang Noir costs around $38,000. Meanwhile, replacing the Veyron's custom-made Michelin Pilot Sport tires costs upward of $42,000 per set, and that number presumably doesn't include mounting, balancing, and labor. Those tires could last a while in theory, but you need a new set after running your Veyron at 250+ mph for only 15 minutes.
Luckily, Bugatti recommends oil changes only once a year (or every 10,000 miles), but you'll probably change it more often if you fancy kicking up dust on a dirt road. However, you'll be glad you didn't, since changing the oil in a Veyron is nothing like changing the oil in your Corolla. The required specialized tools and labor procedures mean you'll spend roughly $21,000 for an oil change, which involves draining the old oil out of the Veyron's 16 oil drain holes. Yes, the Veyron has 16 oil drain plugs, but that's not the crazy part.
Who says hypercar maintenance is cheap?
Bugatti Veyron oil change prices are so high, in part, thanks to the time needed to complete the task. It takes roughly 24 to 27 hours to change the oil from start to finish, and it includes removing select body panels and underbody covers to access the 16 drain holes of the Veyron's dry-sump oiling system.
Moreover, the Veyron needs about 16 quarts of high-performance 10W-60 synthetic racing oil, which costs around $15 to $35 per quart. But to drain out the old oil and replace the oil filter, you need to remove the front grille, fenders, wheels and tires, the brakes, and most of the rear deck. After all is said and done, everything needs to go back together — you can only imagine the number of screws involved in the entire operation, not to mention the 16 drain plugs that all need to be removed, refitted, and tested for leaks after the oil change.
Given the outrageous costs of servicing a Bugatti, we understand why most owners prefer to keep their Veyrons in climate-controlled garages instead of driving them out in the wild. It could also have to do with insurance costs, as a Veyron will most likely cost around $20,000 to $30,000 annually to insure.