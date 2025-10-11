Yes, The Bugatti Veyron Really Has 16 Oil Drain Plugs

The outstanding Bugatti Veyron is all about the numbers. It has an 8.0-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers and 10 radiators. That monster of a 16-cylinder engine sends upward of 1,000 horsepower to all four wheels using a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That's enough power to push the car from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and give it a thrilling 253 mph top speed. While the Veyron is no longer in production, the cost to buy one new in 2008 was $1.7 million, and used models now typically cost more than $2 million. Prices can climb even higher if you crave custom gear — like these milled aluminum body panels that cost more than the Veyron itself.

Naturally, the maintenance costs of a million-dollar hypercar are enough to give the uninitiated a mild cardiac event. A single headlight assembly for the Veyron Sang Noir costs around $38,000. Meanwhile, replacing the Veyron's custom-made Michelin Pilot Sport tires costs upward of $42,000 per set, and that number presumably doesn't include mounting, balancing, and labor. Those tires could last a while in theory, but you need a new set after running your Veyron at 250+ mph for only 15 minutes.

Luckily, Bugatti recommends oil changes only once a year (or every 10,000 miles), but you'll probably change it more often if you fancy kicking up dust on a dirt road. However, you'll be glad you didn't, since changing the oil in a Veyron is nothing like changing the oil in your Corolla. The required specialized tools and labor procedures mean you'll spend roughly $21,000 for an oil change, which involves draining the old oil out of the Veyron's 16 oil drain holes. Yes, the Veyron has 16 oil drain plugs, but that's not the crazy part.