Tesla Insurance Under Threat In CA Over 'Repeated Failures To Comply With Long-Standing Claims Handling Laws'

Tesla Insurance is an appointed agent for State National, and as Engadget points out, between the two companies, the last several years have involved a slew of complaints and alleged violations. In 2022, CDI found 21 complaints against State National were justified, while also finding that it violated state insurance regulations 40 times. Through September 22 of this year, though, those two figures are up to 415 justified complaints and 1,498 insurance code violations. Meanwhile, in 2025, Tesla Insurance has seen an alleged 166 valid claims and 532 violations.

While it sounds like CDI is pretty fed up with Tesla's insurance program and is simply jumping through the final legally-required hoop before bringing down the banhammer, Tesla Insurance does still have time to make things right. CDI is giving Tesla 15 days to resolve these issues "in favor of policyholders," and if it doesn't, its lawyers will be hauled before a judge "to determine whether they will be able to maintain their ability to transact insurance business in California as well as face significant monetary penalties."

Though Elon has plenty of money to burn, the penalties for failing to make things right can add up quickly. In California, we're talking "up to $5,000 for each unlawful, unfair, or deceptive act, or up to $10,000 for each such act determined to be willful." And with CDI making statements such as, "Today's 'Accusations' and 'Notices of Orders to Show Cause' allege that the incompetency, untrustworthiness, and misconduct of these companies constitute grounds for the Insurance Commissioner to suspend or revoke their licenses and that it would be against the public interest to continue to allow these companies to continue transacting insurance in the State of California," expect them to go for the jugular, assuming this case makes it to court.

If you have Tesla insurance and believe you were treated unfairly, too, there's still time to log your complaint. Either call 800-927-4357 or file your complaint online with CDI.