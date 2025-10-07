Absent Infotainment Screens Grabbing Attention On New Stellantis Crossover

While many enthusiasts publicly criticize the slow death of physical buttons inside cars, the relentless march of progress has convinced automakers that their vehicles should be rolling entertainment systems. Stellantis, on the other hand, is offering us luddites a tech-light option. The entry-level 2025 Opel Frontera Edition doesn't feature the now-ubiquitous infotainment touchscreen, or any infotainment system at all. Prospective buyers in Germany can pay an additional $1,200 for a screen and a small slate of other features.

The distinctive feature, or lack thereof, drew the attention of Reddit users on Monday. A photo posted to the site highlighted the prominent smartphone holder on the Opel crossover's dashboard. It's also easy to notice that the interior isn't completely devoid of technology, as you can see the Bluetooth button just to the left of the holder. According to Opel, the Frontera comes standard with a USB-C port for charging, as well as Bluetooth-enabled speakers and a microphone. If you don't want to supply your own music, there's also a basic radio. To round off the tech-light package, there's an air conditioner with manual dial controls.