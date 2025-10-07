Score A 4K Dash Cam For About $30! Find Your Fit In The Cievie Dash Cam Family
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When considering different ways to enhance the feature set of your vehicle, you might first think of luxury items such as a new stereo or plush seat covers. However, there are other items that might be more practical to get first. A good dash cam, for instance, can help you protect yourself on the road, making it a must-have upgrade for your car. Dash cam footage can serve as evidence in the event of an accident, protecting you from false claims and instances of attempted insurance fraud. It can help parents monitor adolescent drivers, record instances of road rage, and may even serve as a deterrent to would-be thieves. That said, spending a ton of cash on an expensive dash cam is usually a waste of money – especially when you can get a quality model on sale.
Cievie is a trusted name in the world of automotive tech, with a sterling reputation for balancing safety, reliability, and affordability, and now is the perfect time to pick the dash cam that's right for you. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are October 7-8, and three models from Cievie's line of dash cams will be on sale: The C200, the D100, and the D100PRO. You can use the limited-time discount code CIEVIE20PD to receive an extra 20% off the D100 or C200. These are quality dash cams with a wide range of impressive capabilities.
The Cievie C200 is the most affordable option
Those who want a quality dash cam that's as affordable as possible need look no further than the Cievie C200. This is a 4K forward facing camera with a 170-degree wide-angle lens, night vision, and 360-degree rotation that mounts discreetly behind your rearview mirror. During the Prime Day sale, you'll be able to get this model at an incredibly affordable price of just $32, making it an ideal option for those who are new to dash cams.
The camera features a G-sensor, which essentially means that it has a built in accelerometer that measures G-force enacted on the vehicle, such as sudden braking, changes in direction, or impact. This allows the camera to detect these kinds of incidents automatically so that it records them without user input.
On top of the camera itself, the C200 comes with a 1.5-inch IPS screen, parking monitoring, and a 65GB SD card. The C200 has loop-recording functionality and saves to the SD card, which should provide ample storage for anything you might want to capture. This means that the oldest files are consistently overwritten by the newest ones, keeping the full 64GB of video footage as up to date as possible. You can also control the camera via WiFi and a dedicated app.
Two more premium Cievie D100 models will be on sale for Prime Day as well
The other two models set to be part of the sale are part of the same series, and both of them offer a bit more coverage than the C200. The standard Cievie D100 and the D100PRO are both going to be discounted for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and include both front and rear cams.
The standard D100 is a kit that includes a 4K front camera and a 1080p rear camera, giving you visual coverage on both ends of your vehicle. This system has a built-in G-sensor, a 1.5-inch IPS screen, and a wide angle lens (170-degrees in the front and 150-degrees in the rear), giving it more comprehensive coverage of the entire road. Like the C200, the D100 also has loop-recording functionality and saves to a 64GB SD card. The kit has multiple connectivity options for power. It can be hardwired into the vehicle's electrical harness or separately powered by a 12V socket. The cameras are rotatable, have night vision functionality, and their data can be transferred over WiFi.
The D100PRO is an upgraded version of the standard D100. In addition to all of the features shared by its more affordable sibling, it also adds GPS functionality, speed and route tracking, and real-time location. This can all be accessed via a free app over a WiFi connection or by using an additional GPS player software for PC and Mac computers. An activation code for this software is included with the purchase of the dash cams.
On October 7 and 8, be sure to check out the sales on Cievie's dash cams during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Remember to use the limited-time discount code CIEVIE20PD to receive an extra 20% off the D100 or C200.