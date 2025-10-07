Why Ford Turned To 3D Printing For Faster Nürburgring Times

Ford treated the Nürburgring like a working garage for the Mustang GTD. From the first laps, the team leaned on 3D printing to solve late-stage problems at the track. Engineers brought additive-manufacturing gear to the pit lane, printed prototype parts between runs, fitted them, then pushed data back to Detroit for validation the same day. Why? Simple — a design freeze and tooling lead times would have killed last-minute aero ideas, so 3D printing kept development moving.

The stopwatch shows the change: a 6:57.685 full lap in August 2024 (first official sub-seven by an American brand), then 6:52.072 in April 2025, both by Dirk Müller on the 12.94-mile (20.832-km) standard loop. Central to that approach were small 3D-printed aero pieces placed around the vents on the front end of the car and nicknamed hood flicks, which added front downforce without a drag penalty and set up the gains seen in Ford's onboard and ghost-lap comparisons.

Underneath, the GTD runs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 rated at 815 horsepower and a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. Those fundamentals were set before the Nürburgring push, what changed trackside were small aero surfaces the team could iterate quickly without waiting on tooling. Here's how Ford's Advanced Manufacturing Center lets engineers design, print, and test parts within a single test window.