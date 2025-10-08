Your Tax Dollars Pay For People To Fly On These Tiny, Weird Planes
It's time to add another item to the list of things you probably haven't heard of but are paying for anyway with your tax dollars — the Essential Air Service. This program has been around for nearly 50 years and is meant to ensure that small communities aren't left out in terms of commercial air travel.
Once upon a time, the government had a lot more control over the airline market, allowing it to create legislation regarding things like routes and prices. Then, in 1978, the Airline Deregulation Act was passed, removing that control. Airlines are a commercial enterprise — so, once they weren't beholden to the feds, they began determining routes by calculating demand and profit potential. However, that often meant cutting smaller, isolated communities out of the equation, as flying into these areas wasn't seen as profitable. The Essential Air Service program was enacted to encourage flights to smaller locales by offering government subsidies.
Airline carriers bid for these subsidized routes to get contracts that last between two and four years. For the airlines, it's a surefire source of revenue, and the program is a boon to the 65 Alaskan communities and the 112 communities in the lower 48 states that it serves. However, since there aren't always a lot of passengers traveling these routes, the airlines frequently use small aircraft with 30 to 50 seats, and some of these planes even use propellers. Although most weather planes still rely on propellers for several reasons, including their efficiency at lower altitudes, it's relatively uncommon for this type of aircraft to be used for commercial travel.
How much does this program cost, and is it worth keeping?
According to USA Today, the Department of Transportation (DOT) handed out around $340 million in grants for the Essential Air Service in 2021. However, the amount of dollars has grown since then — Donald Trump's proposed Essential Air Service funding cut of 52% would result in roughly $308 million being removed from the program's budget.
Should the program continue? The answer depends on who you ask, as many isolated communities claim that it helps tremendously in terms of keeping them connected to services, goods, and tourists. For instance, some villages in Alaska don't have any connecting roads. Michele Greenamyre, the interim city administrator for McGrath, Alaska, spoke with the Alaskan Beacon, explaining, "I would not be able to travel to Anchorage for medical reasons without EAS. The round-trip airfare would be too much." Other communities, like Page, Arizona, are also grateful for the program. Page is located over four hours away from the nearest major metropolitan areas by car, and some residents claim these subsidized flights keep the local tourist economy running.
However, others argue the program isn't necessary and its use of funds is inefficient, as taxpayers foot the bill for roughly $100 per passenger. In some cases, detractors claim that these same passengers can drive to other airports, as these subsidized flights aren't their only options. In addition, charter operations between small airports are making strides toward more affordable travel, meaning private flights could become as cheap as commercial airlines. The Essential Air Service program was originally intended to expire by 1988. However, it continues to live on in its fourth decade, and some people aren't thrilled about its continued use.