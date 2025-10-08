Your Tax Dollars Pay For People To Fly On These Tiny, Weird Planes

It's time to add another item to the list of things you probably haven't heard of but are paying for anyway with your tax dollars — the Essential Air Service. This program has been around for nearly 50 years and is meant to ensure that small communities aren't left out in terms of commercial air travel.

Once upon a time, the government had a lot more control over the airline market, allowing it to create legislation regarding things like routes and prices. Then, in 1978, the Airline Deregulation Act was passed, removing that control. Airlines are a commercial enterprise — so, once they weren't beholden to the feds, they began determining routes by calculating demand and profit potential. However, that often meant cutting smaller, isolated communities out of the equation, as flying into these areas wasn't seen as profitable. The Essential Air Service program was enacted to encourage flights to smaller locales by offering government subsidies.

Airline carriers bid for these subsidized routes to get contracts that last between two and four years. For the airlines, it's a surefire source of revenue, and the program is a boon to the 65 Alaskan communities and the 112 communities in the lower 48 states that it serves. However, since there aren't always a lot of passengers traveling these routes, the airlines frequently use small aircraft with 30 to 50 seats, and some of these planes even use propellers. Although most weather planes still rely on propellers for several reasons, including their efficiency at lower altitudes, it's relatively uncommon for this type of aircraft to be used for commercial travel.