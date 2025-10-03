I Regret Selling My Lincoln, But Now I Need To Replace It! What Car Should I Buy?
Luke lives in Spokane, Washington, and he regrets selling his Lincoln MKZ. That car had AWD traction, plenty of power, and lots of comfort, but it was becoming a maintenance hassle so it had to go. Now he is struggling to find a similar all-weather luxo-cruiser for about $25,000. What car should he buy?
Here is the scenario.
I shouldn't have sold my car. As much as I kept piling money into it, it actually did get better. However, I did, yesterday. It was a 2009 Lincoln MKZ with 113k on the clock, i just paid 3k to rehab the water pump, timing chains, guides, etc. The problem was, I was fed up and put it up for sale, and my wife's friend wanted it immediately. It is gone. Now I have the remnants of a car I once loved in cash, and virtually nothing I like in my area in my budget. I need cold water on my face.
I want AWD, and something comfortable with a nice stereo for a budget of $25,000. I prefer sedans and wagons to SUVs. Do not suggest a Subaru.
Quick Facts:
Budget: $25,000
Location: Spokane, Washingon
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Comfort, AWD, a nice stereo
Doesn't want: A Subaru
Expert 1: Tom McParland - An Oldie But A Goodie
So you want something comfortable with AWD in the Pacific Northwest, but NOT a Subaru? I understand not following the crowd, and those Lincolns were solid cruisers when they worked. I would suggest staying within the domestic offerings at this price point, as the European options are likely to incur significant maintenance costs in the near future.
The 300 is a bit of an ancient car with a platform that dates back to somewhere around the Cretaceous period, but some things stand the test of time and the big Chrysler is still a fantastic cruiser. Opting for the AWD is going to eliminate the Hemi V8 offerings, but you don't really need something that quick or that thirsty. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is a solid motor that will offer enough passing power and not totally drain your wallet when it comes time to re-fuel. These are also super comfortable and offer a luxury-ish set of amenities. Here is a 2019 with only 46,000 miles right within your budget zone.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - What is it about the Lincoln?
My friend, you confuse me. You live in Washington (in Spokane, no less), claim to need all-wheel-drive, but don't want a Subaru. I'm so curious as to what it was about the MKZ that you don't think can be replicated with a flat-four engine. My best guess is some level of interior luxury, so I figure I'd find you something nice and fancy for your budget: A Volvo S60.The S60 is an absolutely gorgeous sedan, it can be had with four powered wheels, and it's got a level of interior quality that will put the Lincoln to shame. Sure, it simply being a decade newer helps, but there's also a level of luxury you'll get from Volvo here. Maybe it'll even feel a bit like home to you, since Ford once owned Volvo. The Blue Oval didn't have anything to do with this car, but maybe that's enough of a link.
Of course, you could get yourself a very nice Legacy with your $25,000, but I think you'll like the Volvo better. The company occupies the niche Saab once did, where people who would otherwise buy a Subie — freaks, weirdos, and perverts (complementary, I've had two) — get themselves a Volvo for the build quality and styling. It may not be the first choice you'll hear for your needs, but I think it's the best. Get yourself an S60, and live in luxury.
Expert 3: Collin Woodard - Cure Those Blues With A Bimmer
I'm sorry to hear you're having such a hard time after selling your car. The good news is, you came to the right place. All you have to do is buy something we recommend, and your problems will be solved. Sure, you might end up with new problems, but isn't that better than still having to deal with your current problems? Also, anyone who says retail therapy isn't really therapy probably just hasn't ever bought anything legitimately cool.
You didn't really give us a ton to go on, but hey, I can find an all-wheel-drive sedan or wagon for less than $25,000 that isn't a Subaru. In fact, I even found one pretty close to you in Deer Park, and once you experience the shove of its torquey V8, your old Lincoln will be completely forgotten. I'm talking, of course, about this 2016 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe. It has 69,000 miles on it, costs a mere $24,989 and, most importantly, makes 445 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque from a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8.
I wish it were a more interesting color, but as you pointed out, the pickings are slim if you want a non-Subaru sedan or wagon with all-wheel drive near Spokane for less than $25,000. Still, as dumb as the name may be, it's a good-looking car that should be plenty comfortable, and I'm willing to bet the audio system sounds good enough to meet your needs. Plus, it comes with heated seats, which I'm sure you'll appreciate in the winter. Forget the Chrysler. You know you'd much rather own a BMW.