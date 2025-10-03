I Regret Selling My Lincoln, But Now I Need To Replace It! What Car Should I Buy?

Luke lives in Spokane, Washington, and he regrets selling his Lincoln MKZ. That car had AWD traction, plenty of power, and lots of comfort, but it was becoming a maintenance hassle so it had to go. Now he is struggling to find a similar all-weather luxo-cruiser for about $25,000. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I shouldn't have sold my car. As much as I kept piling money into it, it actually did get better. However, I did, yesterday. It was a 2009 Lincoln MKZ with 113k on the clock, i just paid 3k to rehab the water pump, timing chains, guides, etc. The problem was, I was fed up and put it up for sale, and my wife's friend wanted it immediately. It is gone. Now I have the remnants of a car I once loved in cash, and virtually nothing I like in my area in my budget. I need cold water on my face.

I want AWD, and something comfortable with a nice stereo for a budget of $25,000. I prefer sedans and wagons to SUVs. Do not suggest a Subaru.

Quick Facts:

Budget: $25,000

Location: Spokane, Washingon

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfort, AWD, a nice stereo

Doesn't want: A Subaru