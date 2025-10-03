Kia Recalls Nearly 40,000 Sorentos That May Catch Fire When The Climate Control Fan Speed Is Set To Three

Kia says the problem comes from quality control issues at Aptiv, the supplier of the wiring harness assembly, that includes a thinner than nominal wiring gauge. Owners of Kia Sorentos manufactured between September 10, 2020 through December 29, 2023 should keep an eye out for any irregularities in the operation of their car's HVAC blower motor, including the blower motor not functioning, a burning or melting smell coming from the climate control vents, and/or smoke coming through the climate control vents.

The recall report states that to remedy the potential fire risk, dealers will replace as a set the blower motor resistor circuit harness with an improved one from a different supplier without any suspected quality control deviations, and it will replace the blower motor resistor with a new one.

Owners of model year 2021 to 2023 Kia Sorentos can search their VIN on the NHTSA website's Recall Lookup Toolfor further information starting on October 9. Owners of 2024 model year Sorentos need not worry, as their vehicles are equipped with a different HVAC system with different components than the ones being recalled.