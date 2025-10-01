These Cars Look More Fun To Drive Than They Are

Some cars are sleepers, hiding incredible performance behind pedestrian bodywork. Others are simple slow-car-fast fun, economy hatchbacks like the Honda Fit or original Mini that — through simple coincidences in packaging — end up being a ton of fun to huck into a corner. Today, though, we're not here to talk about any of those. We're here to talk about the opposite: The cars that look fun, but aren't.

Earlier this week, I asked you all for the cars that look more fun to drive than they really are. Today we're looking through your answers, and there are some genuine surprises in here. The i8, sure, everyone expects a supercar, but the Audi TT? The BMW 3-series? I'm not here to judge, but, wow. Tough crowd. Without further ado, let's hop into your answers and see which cars had performance that disappointed you — cars you judged on their cover, only to come away feeling sour.