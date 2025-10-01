There's An Alligator In Detroit

Detroiters, being level headed sorts who never jump to wild conclusions, have also reported a boa constrictor on the island, which makes Belle Isle sound less like a well-manicured urban destination designed by the same guy who did Central Park in New York and more like a jungle island with a view of Canada. These reports, snake-adverse Detroiters will be happy to learn, are unfounded. Our car heads might remember when the Detroit Grand Prix was held on Belle Isle which should be your first clue that it ain't exactly a jungle wilderness. Belle Isle features a golf course, a nature center, and the only public beach in the city. Really, it's a small slice of the island that remains swampy enough to serve as an alligator's habitat.

The DNR is reminding residents not to approach any wild animals, but especially one with teeth and the ability to take your fingers off. It seems like a smaller alligator, likely an exotic pet that became too big for its irresponsible owners to handle. Dumping critters like this is not a good idea as it is very illegal, bad for the environment and, most of all, bad for the critter.

The DNR are trying to figure out how to capture the reptile, but I think the state (which manages the park) should let this whole thing play out. Belle Isle already has a well known beaver overpopulation problem and this seems like a more-or-less natural way of evening things out. With how warm our winters have been, we might even keep the Belle Isle scaly beauty year round. A rare win for climate change, I guess.