MotorTrend Finally Found Its Missing Fisker Ocean In A Scrap Yard 60 Miles Away

Had the car been sent to New York City? Was it being used as a taxi? Had it been parted out to keep other Oceans running? No one could say, and when former Jalop Kristen Lee tried finding it through her contacts at American Lease, she learned they didn't have it. Eventually, though, she did find it. Not in New York, mind you. In California. More specifically, at a scrap yard in Rancho Cucamonga, about 60 miles from MotorTrend HQ in El Segundo. As you can imagine, it wasn't in great shape when they found it, either:

Based on photos from the Copart listing, our Ocean rear-ended another car or crashed into a stationary object. The front end was smashed up in a way that might've been repairable, had it been any other car. The accident triggered the airbags, though, which meant there was no saving it. Really, because the car was worthless as a result of Fisker's bankruptcy and dissolution, it was going to be totaled no matter what, but the airbags made sure no one would even think about trying to bring it back.

Could it have been shipped to New York and somehow found its way back to California? Possibly, but probably not. Copart auctioned it off in February, meaning it would have only had five months to travel across the country twice. Who had it during that time, and what were they doing with it? We may never know. Our friends over at MotorTrend would certainly love to find out. One thing we do know, however, is that with a mere 7,000 miles on the odometer, MotorTrend's Fisker Ocean — which originally carried an MSRP of $61,500 — sold for a mere $4,350.

There's a lot more to the disappearing Fisker Ocean saga, so be sure to head over to MotorTrend to give the whole thing a read, and if you happen to know anything about who bought the Ocean at auction or what it was doing while it was missing, you can send your tips to MotorTrend@MotorTrend.com.