Jackie Gleason's Old Limo Is A Pow Right In The Kisser Of Cool '70s Features

Thanks to his phenomenal success, Jackie Gleason lived a life more closely resembling his character, millionaire Reginald Van Gleason III, than his humble Brooklyn beginnings. Now you can buy a piece of that success for yourself on Bring a Trailer in the form of Gleason's 1969 Lincoln Continental limousine, specially made for The Great One himself. Aside from its famous owner, it also features some technology that was ahead of its time, as well as some that can stay in the 1970s where it came from.

Carron and Company of Inkster, Michigan, customized this car for Gleason in the early 1970s. Despite some resemblance, this is not the Jackie Gleason limo that appeared in an episode of "Pawn Stars" (that was a 1978 model). A custom grill partially covers the headlights, a styling cue introduced in the early 1970s models that were just hitting the streets when this car was converted. The most notable alteration is that the car has been stretched between the front and rear doors. Those suicide rear doors may seem like another custom feature, but they were standard on the Continentals of the 1960s, and this was the last year they were available.

The custom rear offers a nod to the Continental's past, with a false "spare tire" added to the trunk lid and rear bumper. This styling trend would return in later Continentals, but like the covered headlights, it was not present on standard 1969 models.

The most unusual exterior feature is the hump at the front of the roof, just above the windshield. This periscope rear-view mirror enables the driver to see behind the car over the top of the roof, even with the limo's privacy screen closed, in an age before exterior cameras were available. Ford experimented with the idea in the mid-1960s, making this unusual feature yet another link to Ford's heritage.