Romain Grosjean Drives F1 Car For First Time Since Fiery 2020 Crash

Romain Grosjean's ten-season F1 career ended one race early with a fiery crash during the opening lap of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. He has finally been given a final outing in F1 machinery. Haas invited Grosjean back to step into the seat of its 2023 car on Friday for a private test at Mugello in Italy. The French driver nearly burned alive in the 2020 wreck, but freed himself from the Haas F1 car wedged between an Armco barrier. Grosjean returned to racing after the crash, competing in IndyCar and IMSA.

The Mugello test was a sort of class reunion for Grosjean as many of his former Haas colleagues still work for the American team, albeit in different positions. Ayao Komatsu, Haas' current team principal, was Grosean's race engineer at Lotus and switched teams with him in 2016 to become chief race engineer at Haas. Dominic Haines, Grosjean's last race engineer, is currently the chief engineer of Haas' heritage program. In a team statement, Grosjean said: