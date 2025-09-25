In life, there are many things to consider. Should you apply for that new job and take on all the risks that come with it, or should you stick with the stability your current company offers? Would your guitar sound better on different strings, or should you just buy a whole new guitar? How would it have affected Aaron Rodgers' career if he had never met Shailene Woodley? What even is a vegetable other than any edible part of a plant? Today, though, I have something much more important for you to consider: this BMW 1M.

Ultimately, we're talking about a 15-year-old 1 Series coupe with a turbocharged inline-six yanked out of the BMW Z4 and the brakes, dampers, rear subframe, suspension and limited-slip differential borrowed from the BMW M3. Some would call it a parts-bin special, and they would be correct. And with only 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, you won't be winning any drag races against a Tesla Model 3. You could buy a much cheaper 135i, tune it and have a quicker car for way less money than this particular 1M will sell for.

On the other hand, BMW stuffed some of its best handling parts into its smallest rear-wheel-drive car, gave it a six-speed manual transmission, painted it this incredible Valencia Orange and sold it to the public. Now, all these years later, it could be yours, and all you have to do is offer the seller more money than anyone else. Maybe now isn't the right time to spend a lot of money on an old BMW. But isn't it at least worth considering?