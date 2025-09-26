San Francisco Shuts Down Parking Cop Tracker Within Hours Of Release

A website designed to track San Francisco's notoriously unforgiving traffic cops in real time was shut down just four hours after it started, reports The San Francisco Standard. The city claimed officer safety as the reason. It couldn't possibly have had anything to do with the site also tracking the thousands of dollars in fines each officer wrote up daily, providing some short-lived transparency into why San Francisco is the second-highest city in parking ticket revenue.

The website looks much like Apple's Find My Friends app, which has led many to refer to it as "Find My Parking Cop." It scraped publicly accessible parking citation data from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, then interpreted and displayed it in an easily accessible format. It displayed the agency's parking enforcement officers' locations in close to real time, based on the location of the last ticket each officer wrote. This enabled users to return to their cars to feed the meter before getting a ticket. It may have also enabled some less scrupulous folks to figure out where they could get away with not feeding the meter for a while.

A second tab on the website showed exactly how many tickets and how much revenue each officer was responsible for collecting that week. While the site can no longer collect fresh data, previously scraped data is still available. Each of SFMTA's parking cops collected thousands of dollars in revenue. Many exceeded $10,000, and one overachiever brought in $20,150 with 192 tickets. It's good that the state government banned San Francisco's previous practice of towing cars for parking tickets.