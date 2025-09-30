Here's What The 'LO RNG' Code Means On A Harley-Davidson
When "LO RNG" appears on a Harley-Davidson's odometer, it isn't a malfunction code or a sign of engine trouble. It simply means Low Range. The bike is letting you know that the estimated fuel range has dropped below 10 miles (about 16 kilometers), which is essentially the final warning before the tank runs dry. This warning is triggered automatically once the low fuel lamp comes on. The odometer then switches from its normal cycle of displays (odometer, trip A, trip B, gear/tachometer, or time) to the fuel range readout.
Once the estimate falls under 10 miles, the display scrolls "LO RNG" to emphasize that you're nearly out of gas. It's the motorcycle's version of a reserve warning light in a car, meant to give you enough notice to find the nearest fuel stop. But soon enough, fuel stops will be a thing of the past, as Harley already has big plans to go all-electric.
It's important to note that the output of this system is not a precise gauge of fuel in the tank; rather, it's a calculated estimate that updates only when the bike is moving. Harley-Davidson specifies that the fuel range display is based on the amount of fuel detected in the tank.
How to clear or disable the warning
The LO RNG message is designed as a temporary reminder, and it clears once the tank has been refilled and the ignition is cycled. After you add at least two gallons of fuel, turn the ignition switch off, then back on. That resets the system, and the odometer will return to its normal display. The range display then slowly recalculates over the next 30 miles as the bike moves, updating the estimate based on actual fuel levels.
If you'd rather not see the pop-up warning at all, Harley-Davidson gives you the option to disable it. To do so, toggle the odometer to the fuel range display, then press and hold the Trip switch. If the feature is successfully turned off, the display will blink twice. Re-enabling it uses the same process, except the display blinks once to confirm the function is back on.
Some Harley owners have reported the LO RNG message sticking around even when the tank is full. A poor electrical connection or a sensor that isn't calibrated properly can trick the system into thinking the tank is empty. If you suspect that's the case, a technician can inspect and repair the faulty part.
If you wanna be rid of the hassle of refueling, maybe give Harley's electric brand LiveWire a chance. The brand is clearly struggling, with reports that it lost $20 million to sell just 33 motorcycles in Q1 of 2025.