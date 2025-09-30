Here's What The 'LO RNG' Code Means On A Harley-Davidson

When "LO RNG" appears on a Harley-Davidson's odometer, it isn't a malfunction code or a sign of engine trouble. It simply means Low Range. The bike is letting you know that the estimated fuel range has dropped below 10 miles (about 16 kilometers), which is essentially the final warning before the tank runs dry. This warning is triggered automatically once the low fuel lamp comes on. The odometer then switches from its normal cycle of displays (odometer, trip A, trip B, gear/tachometer, or time) to the fuel range readout.

Once the estimate falls under 10 miles, the display scrolls "LO RNG" to emphasize that you're nearly out of gas. It's the motorcycle's version of a reserve warning light in a car, meant to give you enough notice to find the nearest fuel stop. But soon enough, fuel stops will be a thing of the past, as Harley already has big plans to go all-electric.

It's important to note that the output of this system is not a precise gauge of fuel in the tank; rather, it's a calculated estimate that updates only when the bike is moving. Harley-Davidson specifies that the fuel range display is based on the amount of fuel detected in the tank.