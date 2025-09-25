My Chevy Spark Doesn't Light My Fire Anymore! What Car Should I Buy?

Steven currently lives in the Pacific Northwest and while his Spark was a great city car when he resided in D.C, the small Chevy isn't ideal anymore. He wants something enjoyable to drive but easy on the maintenance, can be a bit funky and bonus points for three pedals. With a budget of $25,000 what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

Retired and living in the Pacific Northwest. Tired of my 2013 Chevy Spark (5 speed stick. Inexpensive to buy and maintain). Current car rides like a truck but does corner like a go cart (granted, cornering is at a relatively slow speed). While the Spark was great while living in Washington DC...its "charm" has dissolved here in the wilds.

I'm looking for sedan/SUV/Pickup – EV or hybrid

My car history includes Packards, Studebakers, Citroen DS21, Peugeot 505 STD, as well as a brace of Subarus, an MG1100s and a Fiat 128. I am not adverse to diesels or manual transmissions. In fact – I love manuals!

I want something economical (with regard to maintenance), fun to drive, comfortable and quiet interior. Budget up to $25,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: $25,000

Location: Bellingham, Washington

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Fun, easy to maintain, ideally three pedals

Doesn't want: Something too big, or hard to find parts