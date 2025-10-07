The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 Dashcam Watches Your Car At All Times
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dashcams can be a vital tool at your disposal as a driver to keep a digital eye on what you see while driving. A camera with a high resolution (especially 4K) can get all of the detail you need to get license plate numbers in the event of an accident, document whatever you see on the road, or get proof of a rare car you saw drive by. Additionally, features like the ability to wirelessly connect to a smart phone through Wi-Fi, night vision, backup camera functionality, and onboard sensors to detect a crash are all features found in many dashcams right out of the box.
Additionally, there are several dashcams available that have the ability to interface with extra optional hardware and act as a parking surveillance camera. The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 has all of those listed features above (and more) and, for the first time in the industry, it doesn't need any hardware to keep an eye out for anything nefarious while your car is parked.
Everything you would ever need
The VD1 doesn't need an optional hardware kit to utilize its parking surveillance mode. It's equipped right from the factory, and given its tool-less installation, it's leaps and bounds easier to install than any of its competitors.
In case you thought the Baseus VD1 was compromising on something, given its double dashcam parking lot watchman duty, it isn't. The main camera records in 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at 30 frames per second and has a 170-degree field of view to ensure that you capture just about everything that happens in front of you. The included rear camera records in 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 25 frames per second and has a 120-degree field of view.
A 4K camera is great, but it won't help too much in low-light or in the dark. The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 has that avenue covered as well. It has night-vision through the help of a Sony Starvis night vision sensor. Wherever or whenever you are driving, the VD1 can cover it.
Getting the camera set up and running was a straightforward affair. The camera comes packaged with double-sided tape, a USB-C cable to power the camera, and a 12-volt USB adaptor. Using a 2006 Subaru Outback as the test vehicle, I just plugged the camera in, popped in the included 32GB MicroSD card, set the time, and it was ready to record and start duty. The integrated voice controls make operation even more straightforward.
All the hardware is onboard
Recovering the footage is simple as well and you can take a multi-pronged approach. First, the companion app is the easiest and you can review the footage with just a few taps on your smartphone screen. Plus, since it uses the incredibly flexible MicroSD format, you can easily review footage on your computer or tablet.
Where the Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 really shines is its parking surveillance mode. Through its suite of integrated vibration and motion sensors, a small solar panel, and GPS-sensor, it can act as a full time parking surveillance device, capturing footage of anything that may happen to your car while it's unattended, and all entirely without the need to buy anything extra. It has low-power technology and can keep watch on standby for a total of 14 days through its solar panel. In that time, it can record up to 20 separate events. In the unfortunate event something collides with your car, the camera "wakes up" and keeps recording for 30 seconds, plenty of time to get every bit of info you need to send to law enforcement, your insurance company, or any other affected party. Once again, it does this without any prompting from you, the user, and without the need for any optional extras. The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 does it all in one device.
Convenience and clarity
Over the course of testing, I took a drive along some of Maryland's scenic back roads and wooded areas. No matter the lighting, the camera was able to get a clear view of everything in front of (and behind) my Subaru. The included 32GB MicroSD card allows for up to four hours of footage, but if you are so inclined, the Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 supports up to a 512GB Class 10 MicroSD card for a full 64 hours of footage. For convenience sake, the footage is saved on the MicroSD card in three minute segments, meaning you can easily find the specific clip or image you are looking for without having to scrub through hours upon hours of footage.
Affordable and trustworthy
Next to hiring a fulltime security guard with a 4K video camera to watch your car at all times, the Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 is the next best thing, and a lot more affordable. The VD1 is available through Amazon for a listed MSRP of $169.99, but for a limited time, you can get it for $109.99. In addition, use the exclusive code QQPD4PTC until October 31 for an additional 5% off. You get a lot of functionality for the price point and, in reality, a lot more than other dashcams in price points that are even higher.
If that wasn't enough to convince you to try out the Baseus PrimeTrip VD1, take a look at the company behind it. Baseus is a well established company that's been making everyday items from charging cables and earbuds to wall chargers and dashcams. The company's whole ethos revolves around its motto "Practical, Reliable, Base on User" (hence the name Baseus). Baseus knows what it's doing and is trusted enough to the point where it delivers over 100 million products a year throughout the world.
In summary, over my testing period, I found the Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 to do everything it says on the box. It's a powerful 4K dashcam and rear view camera with an easy interface that's packed with a ton of features that can help you and your car whenever you need it. It's extremely simple to set up and use and the total opposite of complicated. Plus, its crown jewel feature of hardware-less parking surveillance marks it as one of the most functional in its segment. If you're looking for a dashcam that delivers, look no further than the Baseus PrimeTrip VD1.