The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 Dashcam Watches Your Car At All Times

The VD1 doesn't need an optional hardware kit to utilize its parking surveillance mode. It's equipped right from the factory, and given its tool-less installation, it's leaps and bounds easier to install than any of its competitors.

In case you thought the Baseus VD1 was compromising on something, given its double dashcam parking lot watchman duty, it isn't. The main camera records in 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at 30 frames per second and has a 170-degree field of view to ensure that you capture just about everything that happens in front of you. The included rear camera records in 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 25 frames per second and has a 120-degree field of view.

A 4K camera is great, but it won't help too much in low-light or in the dark. The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 has that avenue covered as well. It has night-vision through the help of a Sony Starvis night vision sensor. Wherever or whenever you are driving, the VD1 can cover it.

Getting the camera set up and running was a straightforward affair. The camera comes packaged with double-sided tape, a USB-C cable to power the camera, and a 12-volt USB adaptor. Using a 2006 Subaru Outback as the test vehicle, I just plugged the camera in, popped in the included 32GB MicroSD card, set the time, and it was ready to record and start duty. The integrated voice controls make operation even more straightforward.