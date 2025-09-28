Developing a gasoline-powered rotary engine was a dream for Felix Wankel, and we mean that literally. Some steam engines worked on the same basic principle as far back as the 18th century, but the concept for using gasoline came to Wankel while he was sleeping. And he built it despite not having any formal training, albeit with a little help from his fellow Nazis — official World War II Nazis, not some CEO sued for pushing neo-Nazi conspiracy theories.

That said, there were plenty of real-world difficulties with Wankel's dream motor, including the way the rotor's apex seals vibrated and quickly wore down. Mixing oil and gasoline in a rotary engine helped address the problem, because the oil reduced the friction between the rotor apex and rotor housing. So, automakers turned to oil-metering systems to inject oil into the gasoline. However, these had issues as well. As a result — and depending on a few important factors — you do have to premix gasoline and oil in some rotary engines.

Before we discuss specifics, though, let's take a quick refresher on how a rotary engine works. It's basically a triangle (the rotor) inside an oval housing. As the rotor spins, only its corners (apexes) touch the housing, creating a seal. The sides of the triangle perform the jobs of pistons by pulling in gas and air, allowing combustion to take place.