How The Air Cooled Beetle Used Exhaust Gas To Heat Its Cabin

We're going to avoid the low-hanging fruit here and just say up front that no, old Beetles did not pipe hot exhaust gas straight into their cabins. They relied on exhaust gases to heat up (relatively) fresh air, which was then routed into the cabin to warm people up, a method even used in a slew of Beetles that got lost in the Antarctic.

Air is pulled into the engine compartment by a fan, which then lets the air flow over the hot engine components to cool them down. In Beetles built before 1963, the air that had been warmed by the motor was then routed into the cabin to warm the passengers. After 1963, VW added heat exchangers to get the air even hotter. The heat exchanger is like a pipe within a pipe; air used to cool the engine flows through the inner pipe, while hot exhaust gas flows through the outer pipe. The exhaust heat is then transferred to the inner pipe through cast-metal fins on the latter. Finally, the heated air is channeled to the car's interior to help keep folks comfy.

Now, there was still a chance for exhaust fumes and other nasty stuff to get through to the car's interior, but that's because the so-called fresh air first passed over the engine itself to help keep it cool. If there were any oil or exhaust leaking from the engine, it could be picked up by the air that eventually got heated by the exhaust gas for the cabin.