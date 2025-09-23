The Car Gods Have Blessed Me With The Opportunity To Own A Hellcat-Powered Plymouth Prowler, And All I Need Is A Mere $200,000

As a 10-year-old budding car enthusiast, the Plymouth Prowler had me hooked. Sure, Plymouth may have developed it to sell to old guys who were obsessed with vintage car design, but I didn't realize that at the time and was also obsessed. To this day, I'm still convinced it and a Chevrolet SSR would make a hell of a two-car garage. Sadly, the Prowler ended up stuck with a V6 and an auto, both of which seriously hurt its enthusiast appeal. But thanks to our friends over at The Drive, I've just learned I could have a Hellcat-powered Prowler with a manual transmission, and all I have to do is come up with the money to pay for it.

Regardless of what you think of stock Prowlers, don't pretend you aren't at least a little interested in a Hellcat-swapped Prowler with a manual. That's just a recipe for making an already cool car even cooler. The thing is, though, Prowlers aren't exactly known for having generously sized engine bays, and in the past, that's been an issue for folks who wanted to shove a V8 in there.

Then again, you can solve pretty much any problem if you have enough money to throw around, so I reached out to Michel's Auto Design, the shop that built HellProwler for a little more information. The good news is, they'd be happy to build one for me. The bad news is that, due to the amount of work the swap requires, I'm going to need a generous patron to write me a check for a mere $200,000 (or more, depending on the exact build spec I require).