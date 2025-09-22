Father Of The Mazda Miata, Tom Matano, Dead At 76

In 1989, the Mazda Miata changed the world. It revived the formula of classic British roadsters, a compact and lightweight way to get the wind in your hair, but with the reliability of a Japanese manufacturer. Before the Miata could change the face of auto enthusiasm, though, someone had to change the face of Mazda. That man was Tsutomu "Tom" Matano, who passed away at the age of 76 on September 20, 2025. He will be dearly, dearly missed by the automotive world.

Matano held all manner of positions in Mazda between 1983 and 2002. He was Chief Designer at Mazda's North American studio, then Vice President of Design for Mazda of North America, then later Executive Vice President of Western Operations for Mazda R&D of North America as well as Executive Designer & Director for Mazda North America. Eventually he moved to Japan to continue his work with the company, where he became an Executive Designer at the company's Global Advance Studio, and General Manager of Mazda Design globally.