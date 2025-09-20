Nerd Out On Car Design With This New Series Where Hot Wheels Designers Talk With Automotive Designers

If you like cars, you've probably thought about becoming a car designer at least once in your life. Odds are you never went through with it, since it would require going back to college, pulling more all-nighters than you can shake a stick at, and then getting into one of the few grad programs that could actually lead to a career in car design. But you've at least thought about it. And I don't blame you, either. Car designers are awesome, and their jobs look cool as hell.

Then again, no matter how cool an idea is originally, car designers still have to work around all those pesky regulations, while also making sure there's room for multiple full-size humans inside and dealing with budget constraints. Hot Wheels designers, on the other hand, don't have to worry about all that. No one buys a Hot Wheels car based on how spacious the back seats are or complains about how the doors work. If they want to design a pickup truck with a V12 in the bed, they get to do exactly that.

Hot Wheels has created a new web series that features some of the top designers at major automakers talking with Hot Wheels designers, and if you care about car design at all, I promise you're going to want to give this series a watch.