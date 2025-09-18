Ferrari SF90 Breaks Speed Record On Deck Of Aircraft Carrier

Unless you're climbing into the cockpit of a fighter jet, hurtling across the deck of an aircraft carrier in an Italian supercar is the next best way to enter the danger zone. Fabio Barone broke the speed record for a car driving on a boat on Thursday. His Ferrari SF90 reached 101 miles per hour on the deck of the Trieste, an Italian Navy aircraft carrier. While the recorded speed still needs to be submitted to Guinness World Records, Barone would be taking the title from himself as he set the previous mark last year.

The festivities aboard the vessel began in the most clichéd way possible with Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" blaring over the loudspeakers. Despite the music from "Top Gun" getting onlookers hyped up, there were concerns that the record wouldn't be broken. It had rained on the Trieste's deck overnight and the crew rushed to dry the surface before the attempt. Engineer Alessandro Tedino told the Associated Press, "If it remained wet, then of course it's impossible to have the maximum speed and best brakes. It can be very, very dangerous." Barone had a 754-foot flight deck to work with, including the ski-jump at the end. While the ramp is intended to help STOVL fighter jets take off, it certainly served as a reference point for the braking Ferrari.