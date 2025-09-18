These Are The Tires Our Readers Are Running On Their Daily Drivers

In theory, enthusiasts all own Porsche 911 GT3s running on the stickiest, barely street-legal tires they can get our hands on, but we all know that isn't the reality. Plenty of enthusiasts simply don't have the money for a Porsche, much less any interest in spending $1,500 or more just to get new tires on their car. Or they simply aren't interested in sports cars and prefer off-roaders. Or they'd love to drive something cool but can't, because they have too many kids to fit them all into a Porsche 911.

That's all perfectly fine. Everyone has their own thing going on, and no one tire is going to be the perfect choice for every single person. With that in mind, on Tuesday we asked you what tires you actually run on your daily driver. Whether you're in the market for a new set of tires and want some insight into why someone chose a certain tire, or you're a little nosey and just want to judge people's choices, let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.