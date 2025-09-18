These Are The Tires Our Readers Are Running On Their Daily Drivers
In theory, enthusiasts all own Porsche 911 GT3s running on the stickiest, barely street-legal tires they can get our hands on, but we all know that isn't the reality. Plenty of enthusiasts simply don't have the money for a Porsche, much less any interest in spending $1,500 or more just to get new tires on their car. Or they simply aren't interested in sports cars and prefer off-roaders. Or they'd love to drive something cool but can't, because they have too many kids to fit them all into a Porsche 911.
That's all perfectly fine. Everyone has their own thing going on, and no one tire is going to be the perfect choice for every single person. With that in mind, on Tuesday we asked you what tires you actually run on your daily driver. Whether you're in the market for a new set of tires and want some insight into why someone chose a certain tire, or you're a little nosey and just want to judge people's choices, let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.
Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus
Running Continental Extreme Contact DWS 06 Plus on my 2019 E53. I was not a fan of the OEM run flats, so swapped them out when the opportunity came up. The Palisade just got Pirelli Scorpion Weather Active, which have done well so far, hoping for the same if/when we get snow this winter.
Suggested by: MildlySarcastic
and
Rolling with Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus XL on my Focus RS. Wanted all seasons after running through the Michelin PS Cup 2's. Was going to go with the Michelin PS AS4, but there weren't any available when I needed them. Happy with the ExtremeContact so far.
Got Michelin CrossClimate 2's on the family mobile and they're perfectly fine.
Suggested by: Maxpowers
Michelin CrossClimate2
Michelin Cross Climate 2 – I live in northern Canada but travel south for work a lot, no longer do I have to do the What tire set should I have on for this trip. (Winter Tires Don't do well in Florida Heat vs what if I hit a snow storm on the way home?)
I also drive A LOT my record in 197,000 KM in 11 Months
Suggested by:Todd Beauchamp
and
I've run nothing but Michelin in general, but living in the twin cities suburbs in Minnesota and driving between 15,000 and 20,000 miles a year I've settled on the Michelin CrossClimate 2. Have them on both my 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD and my husband's 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD.
Brilliant year-round tire, good tread life, quiet, just as effective in the rain as they are in deep snow and surprisingly effective on ice. Expensive as heck, but when you have 4 small patches of contact with the road, it's worth spending as much as you can on quality tires.
Suggested by: Michael Schaffer
Hankook Ventus V12
Michelin CrossClimate 2s on the minivan because I've not tried anything else better in the wet since it doesn't snow here. Hankook ventus v12+ on the 911 because they're way cheaper than PS4S without losing too much performance so it makes for a good street tire. lasts pretty long too (but no tires last long on a 911).
Suggested by: bliq00
Falken Aklimate
I have a 17 Caddy ATS awd and I have the Falken Aklimates. I live in CO so the all weather is good for distance miles, grip, and they were amazing in the snow last winter. Not the most sporty tire for my sport sedan, but it's a DD so I compromised.
Suggested by: Chris Moore
Pirelli P7 AS Plus 3
Pirelli P7 A/S+ 3 on my 2008 Audi TT. I have an 80-mile daily commute, so I opted for touring over performance.
Suggested by: msuitepyon
Continental PureContact LS
I'm seeing a lot of love here for the Continental line, with which I fully agree. I run Continental Pure Contact LS on the Acura (mostly driven by my wife) in the summer, Michelin Pilot Alpins in winter. The Audi still wears the factory Hankooks in summer, and Michelin X-Ice in winter. The X-Ice are good, but not the best I've ever had. Will probably go with something else when it's time.
Suggested by: Muqaddimah
Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S
On an S2k AP1 with AP2 wheels. Michelin Pilot Sports staggered. The combination tames the tendency it had to oversteer a bit.
I had Toyos on it a few years ago but they seemed to be nail magnets.
My father always swore by Michelins but in college when I was worried about making rent, they weren't an option.
Suggested by: Mistress Leah
and
Michelin PS4S on the Z06. Michelin Cross Climate2 on the SUV. Continental Extreme Contact DWS on the sedan. And yes, all 3 cars get used as daily drivers to commute, do groceries, run errands, etc.
Originally the SUV came with a set of Pirelli Scorpion tires, but I didn't like their performance in the wet. The Michelin tires perform noticeably better and are also quieter at highway speeds. The sedan originally came with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, but I didn't like the feeling during cornering. The Continental tires feel (and ride) better in my opinion.
Other tires I've had experience with are:
• Goodyear Eagle F1 asymmetrical tires, but I didn't think they were anything to write home about.
• BFGoodrich K02s were fantastic when we lived in a more rural area with lots of dirt roads and forest trails.
Suggested by: Featherlite
Kumho Crugen
My vehicle originally came with Bridgestone Alenza tires. I got a second set when the first set was worn. However, I was never really happy with how they rode. So for the third set, I swapped to...a different OEM tire. Ironically (maybe not), my vehicle came with a range of OEM tires depending on the trim and model year. So I switched to the nearly half-as-expensive Kumho Crugens, which are still OEM for my vehicle, and have been much happier with the ride quality, noise, and wear.
Suggested by: DynamicPresence
Pirelli P-Zero
Running the Pirelli P-zero summer tires on the Evo X. And Michelin pilot sport All seasons on the Outlander Sport. They're both daily drivers, as I live only 5 miles from the office so I can justify switching between them every day =)
I actually don't like the Pirellis as much for the Evo. They tend to slide more on spirited drives than the Hankook Ventus V12s, and Michelins I used to have. They appear to have a harder compound as well, which they have great tread life, but a slightly rougher ride. They seem to be made more for German/Italian models, but they aren't bad.
Suggested by: Agon Targeryan
BF Goodrich G-Force Comp-2 A/S
I've been running BF Goodrich G-force Comp-2 A/S on my last 2 cars, a 2008 Mazdaspeed 3 and a 2013 Focus ST. Also recommended them to a couple of my friends for their cars. They are a good mix of affordable, good wet weather performance, good dry performance, and they don't wear nearly as fast as performance tires. I don't like only getting 20,000 miles on a set of tires.
Suggested by: Psycho78
Toyo Celsius II
I'm running all-weathers on both cars. Toyo Celsius 2 on my Outback and Nokian WR G4 on my wife's Impreza. It's probably not very Jalop of me, but I have too many other things to worry about to obsess over my tires too much. I'm very much a fan of the set-it-and-forget-it sense of security all-weathers give me. I'll be using all-weathers as much as I can and the choice will be based on availability and price when it's time for new tires.
Suggested by: Frosteeman
BFG Trail Terrain
Just replaced the Goodyear Ecopia LRR tires on my Grand Cherokee Overland 4XE to BFG Trail Terrains. Want to take my Jeep up some forest service roads, nothing crazy, and the Goodyears are light truck tires but with a car tire pattern. Also they were really noisy. The Trail Terrains seem a bit heavier and they are much quieter. I probably loose 2 to 3 miles on EV range from a full charge with the new tires. I can tell the difference in the rolling resistance between the 2 sets of tires.
Suggested by: Yodacat