Scuba Thief Steals Thousands From Floating Disney Restaurant, Then Disappears Into Water

Have you ever wanted to pull off the perfect heist, something that would make Steven Soderbergh green with envy? We've all dreamed of it, but someone in Orlando actually managed to pull it off: Stealing between $10,000 and $20,000 from a Disney restaurant in the dead of night, then disappearing into the water never to be seen again.

The thief reportedly swam underwater to Paddlefish Restaurant in Disney Springs with the help of scuba gear, which also disguised his identity as he spray painted the restaurant's security cameras according to WFTV 9. He then ditched the gear, walked into the manager's office, and tied up the two workers who were counting the day's cash. He grabbed the haul, suited back up in his scuba gear, and made off into the water — all inside of two minutes. Danny Ocean, eat your heart out, there's a new Night Fox pulling jobs down in Orlando.