General Tire's Fall Promotion Saves You Even More Money On Long-Lasting Tires That Are Already Affordable
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With both college and professional football back in action, it's official—fall is finally here. That means cooler weather, tailgating and comfy sweaters, but it also means mountain adventures, cozy cabins, and family get-togethers. And before you know it, the first snow of the year will hit the ground, which means it's also time to take a look at your tires. Whether they need replacing, or you just want to upgrade to some better winter rubber, General Tire's fall promotion promises to save you even more money on new tires that are already affordable.
Money is tight for everyone these days, and no one likes the idea of spending more than $1,000 just on tires. Cheap, no-name tires can be tempting, but there are also usually good reasons that you've never heard of those brands before. As the saying goes, cheap things are cheap for a reason. General Tire, on the other hand, has been around for more than 100 years and focuses on offering a wide range of high-quality tires that it sells at reasonable prices. And now, General Tire is offering a $100 rebate on select light truck and SUV tires.
This offer is available at participating retail dealers across the United States, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. It includes a $100 General Tire Prepaid Mastercard with the purchase of a set of four qualifying truck or SUV tires. The rebate isn't limited to only a few options, either. It includes a wide number of General Tire's most trusted and high-performance models to ensure you're properly equipped for whatever fall adventures you seek.
A wide range of tires to choose from
If you're looking for a versatile, all-weather touring tire for your crossover that can handle anything from heavy rain to snow, you'll want to check out the AltiMAX 365 AW. It isn't a winter tire that you'll have to take off in the spring, but it still comes with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol, letting you know it's been tested and approved to handle severe weather conditions.
That isn't your only touring option, though. If you want to get a little more adventurous, there's the Grabb er H/T, a long-lasting, all-season touring tire designed specifically for crossovers, light trucks, and SUVs. It also comes with a Replacement Tire Monitor and Visual Alignment Indicators to help you detect tire wear more easily. Alternatively, you could also pick up the Grabber HTS, which was designed with Duragen Technology to improve durability and longevity.
For those of you who plan to adventure off the beaten path and onto some unpaved roads in your truck or SUV, General Tire has the Grabber APT, A/T X, and X3. The Grabber APT is a durable, all-season, all-terrain tire that balances on-road and off-road performance and also gets the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol.
The Grabber A/T X, on the other hand, is a more aggressive all season, all-terrain tire that offers exceptional off-road capability but still gives you the on-road performance that you need. In addition to the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol for severe winter conditions, it's also pinned for winter studs.
If you need the best off-road performance you can get, however, you'll want to look at the Grabber X3, an extreme, all-season mud-terrain tire. On top of offering superior off-road performance and some seriously tough looks, it also still maintains a quiet ride for when you make it back to where the blacktop begins.
The fall rebate includes winter tires too
Maybe you live in an area that's cold enough or sees enough snow to justify buying a true winter tire for your crossover. That's where the AltiMAX Arctic 12 comes in. And since it's studdable, it really can handle the worst weather that Mother Nature decides to throw at you, even when the temperature plunges well below freezing. As you can probably guess, the AltiMAX Arctic 12 also carries the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol.
If you have a truck or SUV, don't worry, General didn't forget about your need for winter tires, either. The Grabber Arctic LT is a studdable winter tire that was developed for heavy-duty traction on wet, snow and ice-covered roads. It provides excellent grip in low temperatures, carries the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol, and comes complete with Duragen Technology for more robust durability, all while still offering superb steering response and dry handling.
Some truck and SUV owners need long-lasting tires that are even more capable and can handle even tougher conditions, and if that sounds like you, then the Grabber Arctic was probably developed with you in mind. Take everything the Grabber Arctic LT can do, turn it up to 11 and you have the Grabber Arctic. It offers superior traction in that awful winter weather, outstanding braking performance, and robust durability.
On top of that, fleet owners will appreciate the fact that General Tire's fall promotion also includes the Grabber HD all-season commercial tire for trucks and SUVs, as well as the Grabber HD Van version for, well, commercial vans.
If you need new tires and want to get in on the General Tire fall rebate, you'll have to act fast. This offer is only going to be running between September 1 and October 31, 2025. But why wait until the end of October? Click here to get your $100 General Tire Prepaid Mastercard and see the full details of this promotion so you can start driving on a new set of long-lasting, reasonably priced tires today.