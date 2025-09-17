General Tire's Fall Promotion Saves You Even More Money On Long-Lasting Tires That Are Already Affordable

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With both college and professional football back in action, it's official—fall is finally here. That means cooler weather, tailgating and comfy sweaters, but it also means mountain adventures, cozy cabins, and family get-togethers. And before you know it, the first snow of the year will hit the ground, which means it's also time to take a look at your tires. Whether they need replacing, or you just want to upgrade to some better winter rubber, General Tire's fall promotion promises to save you even more money on new tires that are already affordable.

Money is tight for everyone these days, and no one likes the idea of spending more than $1,000 just on tires. Cheap, no-name tires can be tempting, but there are also usually good reasons that you've never heard of those brands before. As the saying goes, cheap things are cheap for a reason. General Tire, on the other hand, has been around for more than 100 years and focuses on offering a wide range of high-quality tires that it sells at reasonable prices. And now, General Tire is offering a $100 rebate on select light truck and SUV tires.

This offer is available at participating retail dealers across the United States, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. It includes a $100 General Tire Prepaid Mastercard with the purchase of a set of four qualifying truck or SUV tires. The rebate isn't limited to only a few options, either. It includes a wide number of General Tire's most trusted and high-performance models to ensure you're properly equipped for whatever fall adventures you seek.