Toyota Built An App To Hack Plug-In Hybrid Owners' Brains And Make Them Actually Charge Their Cars

Plug-in hybrids are pretty great on paper. They usually offer enough range to handle most of your daily driving on battery power alone, but they still have an engine that can kick in on longer drives and get fantastic gas mileage. The problem is, you have to actually charge them regularly to get those benefits, and PHEV owners don't always do that. If an automaker wants owners to actually use the battery they bought, how do they do that? Well, in Toyota's case, they used a bunch of behavioral scientists to build an app to hack people's brains.

According to Toyota, the ChargeMinder app "integrates more than a dozen interventions based on well-replicated findings from behavioral science research that have been tailored for specific charging behavior change goals." Basically, it takes user data, such as vehicle telematics and charging locations, and then it makes recommendations to help owners get the most out of their PHEV. That includes reminders to plug your car in when you get home, a feature Toyota says is 50% more effective than generic charging prompts.

The app also focuses on gamifying the PHEV ownership experience, using streaks, summaries and "encouraging messages" to get owners' brains hooked on the dopamine hit from, for example, keeping their charging streak going. It also "[surfaces] engaging educational quizzes that leverage memory science to enhance learning." Is it a little cheesy? Sure, but if it works, who cares? Owners get better fuel economy out of their PHEVs, and less pollution means cleaner air for everyone else.