Travis Kelce Wears Tasteless Shirt Defending Teammate Who Crashed Lamborghini Urus Into Multiple Vehicles And Fled The Scene

A number of Kansas City Chiefs players — including star tight end Travis Kelce — were seen wearing shirts that read "Free 4" with photos of Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice before their week 2 20-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend. At first, this might seem like a simple call-out of the NFL for punishing a player who did something innocuous like smoking weed or celebrating in a non-approved way. However, when you learn what Rice actually did, things get a lot grimmer.

The 2023 second-round pick was street racing his rental 2020 Lamborghini Urus against a C8 Corvette — being driven by his former college teammate — at 119 mph when he slammed into several other vehicles on a Texas highway over Easter weekend in 2024. Instead of rendering aid, Rice decided it would be best to flee the scene on foot, according to TMZ.

To date, a six-game suspension by the NFL is the biggest punishment Rice has faced. One of the lawyers who is representing someone injured in the crash told TMZ that Rice has yet to pay "a single cent" of the $1.1 million judgment he owes his client.

Rice was arrested and charged over the crash in July, pleading guilty to two felonies, according to KCTV5. His guilty plea was for a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway, causing bodily injury. He was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days in jail that he can serve whenever he feels like it, as long as it's during those five years. Later in the summer, he accepted the NFL's six-game suspension for his actions.

Rice won't be eligible to play again until October 19, when the Chiefs host the Raiders.