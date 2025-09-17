Toyota Wants You To Host NBA Watch Parties In Its New E-Palette Minibus

Toyota loves experimenting with the mobility space. The automaker has given us moon buggies, mobility pods, personal transport robots, and what looks like a drivable shoe, but its latest concept doesn't take such wild swings on the structure of a vehicle — instead, the company reconsiders what one might use a vehicle for. Why should a car just be a thing you drive to work every day? Why not a way to carry plenty of passengers, mobility aids included? Why not a place to serve food? Why not a theater to watch the New York Liberty whoop the Phoenix Mercury out on the court? Or, how about all of those in one car?

Enter the latest version of the e-Palette, a microbus meant to do a little bit of everything that is now available to customers. Toyota wants it to be a people-carrier, a food truck, a theater, and more — all in the same day. Rather than a pallet, a flat platform for carrying things, Toyota wants this to be an artist's palette: the source of all your paints, the most basic thing that an artist needs. Pretentious for a bus? Absolutely, but it may not be inaccurate. At least, depending on the interior accessories Toyota ends up offering.