Spelab's Intake Manifold For Cummins 6.7-Liter Engines Provides More Power

The intake manifold from Spelab was made to bolt right on the stock intake and doesn't require extra tuning or messing around with the truck's electronics. It's about as straightforward of an installation as you can get.

Spelab's solution for more airflow gives you a little more power (Spelab says anywhere from 10 to 20 more horsepower depending on how the engine was tuned to begin with) and allows for a little more efficiency and more miles per gallon. Once again, it depends on the original engine's tune and whether or not you're towing. Allowing your engine to "breathe" better generally increases performance across the board. The new intake manifold is a "horn" made out of an aluminum alloy and designed in such a way that reinstalling all of the intake manifold's associated sensors is a breeze. It's lightweight and easy to install, so you can't really go wrong.

Functionally, Spelab's manifold is a lot more "open" than the stock part. The air channel is much wider and doesn't have any obstructions to airflow. Additionally, as opposed to the OEM part which uses a heating grille to heat up air for combustion, Spelab's solution uses heating coils that are less prone to getting caked in residue. The stock intake manifold may not only restrict airflow even more, but the debris can fall into the engine and cause all sorts of mayhem over time.

The Spelab Intake Manifold replaces the cost-cutting OEM manifold and can give you more power and better efficiency through better airflow. It's a simple task to install and doesn't require any extra computerized tuning knowledge to get ahead. Cummins engines, especially the 6.7, are capable of a lot of classic diesel power. Spelab's parts help you get all of the power you want with a low cost and ease of installation that allow you to skip the expensive diesel tuning shop.