Cruise-Goer Jump Off Ship To Allegedly Avoid $16,000 Gambling Debt

Running a cruise line seems like shooting fish in a barrel. Ships are essentially a closed environment where operators have a captive audience to rake in revenue from. However, one passenger decided to reject that social contract and took a leap off a Royal Caribbean vessel on Sunday. The ship had just finished a seven-day cruise and arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While disembarking in port, the man allegedly jumped overboard to avoid reporting $14,600 to customs. Royal Caribbean also claims he owed over $16,000.

Jey Gonzalez-Diaz boarded the Rhapsody of the Seas in San Juan. The ship went on a seven-day voyage around the Caribbean, visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Antigua and Barbados. Everything seemed fine until he jumped over the side. According to NBC News, he was pulled out of the water by two passersby on jet skis and then detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers then found $14,600 in his backpack. The agency claims that Gonzalez-Diaz stated he was afraid the cash in his backpack would be taxed. That's not the case. You're legally required to report large sums of currency being brought into the country, but it's not taxed.