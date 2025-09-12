Cruise-Goer Jump Off Ship To Allegedly Avoid $16,000 Gambling Debt
Running a cruise line seems like shooting fish in a barrel. Ships are essentially a closed environment where operators have a captive audience to rake in revenue from. However, one passenger decided to reject that social contract and took a leap off a Royal Caribbean vessel on Sunday. The ship had just finished a seven-day cruise and arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While disembarking in port, the man allegedly jumped overboard to avoid reporting $14,600 to customs. Royal Caribbean also claims he owed over $16,000.
Jey Gonzalez-Diaz boarded the Rhapsody of the Seas in San Juan. The ship went on a seven-day voyage around the Caribbean, visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Antigua and Barbados. Everything seemed fine until he jumped over the side. According to NBC News, he was pulled out of the water by two passersby on jet skis and then detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers then found $14,600 in his backpack. The agency claims that Gonzalez-Diaz stated he was afraid the cash in his backpack would be taxed. That's not the case. You're legally required to report large sums of currency being brought into the country, but it's not taxed.
The passenger may have tried to dump the debt on his brother in prison
Gonzalez-Diaz was charged with failing to report the transport of monetary instruments over $10,000 from outside the United States, but that might be just the start of his legal troubles. Royal Caribbean alleged in a criminal complaint that the passenger owed $16,710.24. The cruise line also claims that debt "was almost exclusively associated to Casino and Gaming expenses." In another twist, Royal Caribbean stated that the passenger was registered under the name Jeremy Diaz. According to USA Today, another guest mentioned that Jeremy was the passenger's brother. Jeremy Gonzalez-Diaz wasn't on board, but serving time in federal prison.
Besides the 29-year-old Rhapsody of the Seas, Royal Caribbean famously operates the world's largest cruise ship, the Star of the Seas. The vessel entered service last month and is roughly three times the size of Rhapsody. Star is the second vessel in the behemoth Icon-class. It cost roughly $4.6 billion to build Icon and Star. Royal Caribbean has plans to construct two more Icon-class vessels so they can't have people jumping overboard with $16,000 in debt.