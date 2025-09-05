Passenger Airliner Flies Over Live-Fire Chinese Navy Exercise

The last thing you want to see out of the window during the middle of your flight is a frigate of a foreign navy firing its guns. This was unfortunately the case for the passengers on a Virgin Australia flight from Sydney to Queenstown, New Zealand in February. The Boeing 737 had inadvertently flown within the vicinity of three Chinese warships in the Tasman Sea, an incident that sparked controversy as Australia's military was unaware that the Chinese Navy had vessels just 300 nautical miles off the country's east coast.

The audio recording of the conversation between the flight crew and air traffic control have been released recently under Australia's freedom of information laws and the incident sounded like it was ripped from the pages of a Tom Clancy novel. The audio obtained by Nine News featured a Virgin Australia pilot contacting ATC to ask, "We just had a warning from a Chinese naval taskforce that they're doing a live firing exercise... is anyone aware of that?" The controller confirmed that they haven't received any warning, but there was just a 10-mile exclusion radius. Then, in a moment of bleak humor, the pilot said, "So if we go missing, you'll know what happened, hey?" The controller replied, "Good luck."