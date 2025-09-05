The National Football League is kicking off its 2025 season on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, hosting the Dallas Cowboys. While fans are expected to pack Lincoln Financial Field to cheer on the Birds, there were also concerns that people would have a hard time getting to the stadium. However, Online sportsbook FanDuel stepped in at the 11th hour and paid $80,000 to restore a gameday express subway service and offer fans free rides home. SEPTA, the city's public transportation provider, was forced to cut all its bus, metro and regional rail services by 45% percent amid a $213 million budget deficit. No public transportation agency should be in a position where a single corporate sponsor is the determining factor on whether or not a service is discounted.

It's common for transit agencies to operate special services to quickly get sports fans and concert-goers to their events while reducing crowding for other riders going to other destinations. Despite being beneficial to everyone, SEPTA's special services were among the first things cut to cover its budget shortfall. On football gamedays and other major events, the agency operated a non-stop service along its Broad Street Line from Center City to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. The 260-acre multi-stadium site is home to nearly all of the city's major sports teams, as well as where Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and other big music acts bring their concert tours.