We Need A Car Big Enough For Family And Gear But Small Enough For Easy Parking! What Should We Buy?

Matt and Heather live in NYC and recently bought a home upstate that will provide a weekend escape from the city. They currently do not have a car and doing constant rentals is becoming expensive. It's time to get a ride that can comfortably fit their family of four plus gear, but not be too big that they pay a premium to park it. With a budget up to $35,000, what car should they buy?

Here is the scenario:

We are a family of 4 New York City dwellers who recently purchased a second home about 100 miles outside of our current city. For the past few years, we had managed the occasional weekend trip, trip to/from kids athletic activities and the like with a combination of borrowing, renting and ubers. Now, however, the prospect of more weekends away and the need to get around our new rural-ish weekend surroundings (as well as potentially lug kayaks/paddleboards/skis around) means that we need a permanent automotive solution.

We want something big enough to comfortably hold us and our stuff, but small enough not to have to pay a premium to park it in a city garage. Should be good in winter weather and good safety profile. Bonus for good gas mileage as well. Our budget range is $25,000 – $35,000 but we can flex a bit if we have to

