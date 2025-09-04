Airstream Now Offers A Frank Lloyd Wright House You Can Tow

Architecture geeks who long to live in a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright can now stop waiting for one of master's residences to come up for sale. Airstream, maker of legendary aluminum land yachts, is officially marketing its Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian Limited Edition Travel Trailer, according to RVUniverse.com. At $185,000 to start, the RV costs as much as a house in some regions, but far less than the cool million and up that Wright-designed homes usually fetch. And of course you can hitch the Airstream up to a capable SUV or pickup and hit the road to look for America.

The trailer – Airstream says that only 200 will be built – is a 28-foot collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. It can sleep four and is crammed with nods to Wright's distinctive, highly organic approach to design. The floorplan is reconfigurable, with a pair of twin beds that convert into a king-size unit, stowable and modular furniture that enables a dining area to transform into another sleeping space, and copious storage throughout the trailer. Frank Lloyd Wright's unique graphics round out the vibe.