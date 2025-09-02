Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After Getting Rear-Ended, And Things Only Get Weirder From There
The disgraced and disbarred former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, may have lost Lauren Bacall's Mercedes after doing his best to ruin the lives of two Georgia election workers, but that wasn't the end of Giuliani making headlines with cars. On Saturday, the man known mostly for farting on Jenna Ellis ended up in a New Hampshire hospital after the Ford Bronco he was riding in was hit by the driver of a Honda HR-V, the New York Times reports. If that sounds too normal for a Giuliani story, though, don't worry. It only gets weirder from there.
Apparently, Giuliani was riding in a Bronco driven by his advisor, Theodore Goodman, along Interstate 93 in New Hampshire at about 10:00 p.m., when a woman flagged them down on the side of the road, saying she was a victim of domestic violence and needed help. According to Michael Ragusa, Mr. Giuliani's head of security, they reportedly stopped to call 911 for her and waited for help to arrive before setting off again.
After they left the scene, they were rear-ended by the 19-year-old driver of a Honda HR-V, which sent both vehicles into the median. The crash damaged both cars, but the emergency responders who were assisting the domestic violence victim were still close enough to witness the crash and were able to help. They then took Giuliani to a nearby hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with "a fractured thoracic vertebra, injuries to his leg and left arm, and contusions and lacerations." The Honda driver and Giuliani's advisor were also hurt in the crash and treated for their injuries.
Recovering tremendously
https://t.co/sf0Ky1LznS— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 31, 2025
Thank you to @MariaRyanNH who is a board certified nurse practitioner overseeing the care of America’s Mayor . (Nurse practitioners do everything a doctor does except surgery)
The good news is, neither the Honda driver nor the Bronco driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Giuliani is also reportedly expected to recover fully, and the hospital released him Monday afternoon. According to Ragusa, Giuliani is in "good spirits and recovering tremendously." What "recovering tremendously" means, exactly, isn't clear, but that's Giuliani. He's doing it.
As luck would have it, the thrice-divorced former mayor had attended a New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball game with his "business partner" Maria Ryan before the crash. Ryan also happens to be a nurse practitioner in New Hampshire. In the Twitter post embedded above, he thanked her for "overseeing the care of America's Mayor" and added, "(Nurse practitioners do everything a doctor does except surgery)."
Giuliani's son Andrew, the recently appointed Executive Director of the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup 2026, also posted about the crash on Twitter, saying, "Your prayers mean the world," and, "As a son, I can tell you I'm honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I've ever seen!"
While little is known about the domestic violence incident that preceded Giuliani's crash and subsequent hospitalization, New Hampshire state police have since confirmed that it did happen and took place on a southbound stretch of the highway. Whether or not they've made any arrests related to the incident, however, is also not clear.