Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After Getting Rear-Ended, And Things Only Get Weirder From There

The disgraced and disbarred former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, may have lost Lauren Bacall's Mercedes after doing his best to ruin the lives of two Georgia election workers, but that wasn't the end of Giuliani making headlines with cars. On Saturday, the man known mostly for farting on Jenna Ellis ended up in a New Hampshire hospital after the Ford Bronco he was riding in was hit by the driver of a Honda HR-V, the New York Times reports. If that sounds too normal for a Giuliani story, though, don't worry. It only gets weirder from there.

Apparently, Giuliani was riding in a Bronco driven by his advisor, Theodore Goodman, along Interstate 93 in New Hampshire at about 10:00 p.m., when a woman flagged them down on the side of the road, saying she was a victim of domestic violence and needed help. According to Michael Ragusa, Mr. Giuliani's head of security, they reportedly stopped to call 911 for her and waited for help to arrive before setting off again.

After they left the scene, they were rear-ended by the 19-year-old driver of a Honda HR-V, which sent both vehicles into the median. The crash damaged both cars, but the emergency responders who were assisting the domestic violence victim were still close enough to witness the crash and were able to help. They then took Giuliani to a nearby hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with "a fractured thoracic vertebra, injuries to his leg and left arm, and contusions and lacerations." The Honda driver and Giuliani's advisor were also hurt in the crash and treated for their injuries.