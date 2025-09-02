18,000 Waters In One Order Causes Taco Bell To Pause AI Drive-Through Rollout

Artificial intelligence and the good old-fashioned drive-through seem like they'd be a pretty good match. A presumably sophisticated chatbot takes your order from what's essentially a pre-set and limited range of choices. Well, it hasn't worked out that way for Taco Bell. After an ambitious AI rollout that brought the technology to 500 drive-through locations, the company is reassessing the plan, following some high-profile failures that have inevitably made the social-media rounds, according to the BBC and the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal identified what it called "trolling" of the system, when a customer requested 18,000 cups of water. The BBC noted another evident instance of trolling that entailed the Taco Bell AI asking a customer what he wanted to drink with his large Mountain Dew. Dane Mathews, Taco Bell's Chief Digital and Technology Officer, conceded to the Journal that his own experiences at the drive-through have been uneven and that the company is now adjusting its AI strategy.