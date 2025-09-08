These 5 New Cars Have Some Of The Worst Safety Ratings

Along with fuel efficiency, safety is the most important feature buyers consider when buying a car. This is according to data from Statista Consumer Insights, which surveyed nearly 5,000 potential car buyers in the U.S. to find out what will be the most important factor to them. In truth, there are plenty of options for new car buyers for whom safety is top priority, as today's cars are safer than they were a few decades ago, thanks to advanced driver assistance systems that help in preventing collisions.

These cars also feature well-designed crumple zones that act as a cushion and absorb the impact in the event of a crash. The occupant compartment itself is surrounded by a tough safety cage, typically made of high-tensile steel to better protect occupants. Consequently, cars now have lower rates of accident-related fatalities, at around 10 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). In comparison, the rate of crash fatalities in 1997 was around 18 deaths per 100,000 people.

But while these numbers suggest significant improvement in general car safety, modern vehicles, for various reasons, are not all built to the same high safety standards and this has led to some having lower crash test ratings than their contemporaries. As a result, we've compiled five new cars with some of the worst safety ratings based on crash tests done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to help give you an idea of what models to be wary of.